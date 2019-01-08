Innovaccer, Leading Healthcare Data Platform Company, Achieves National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) 2017 Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Prevalidation

|By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., the San Francisco-based leading healthcare data platform company, announced today that it has achieved 2017 PCMH Prevalidation from the NCQA. This recognition was awarded for the InCare V1.0 & InGraph V1.0 solutions in their population health suite.
"By providing software that helps physician practices build the patient-focused, coordinated care infrastructure expected of NCQA PCMH, Innovaccer is helping practices to be part of modern healthcare's most important transformations," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "Medical homes are the way of the future, and Innovaccer is helping practices get there."
The NCQA PCMH Prevalidation process is a voluntary and rigorous evaluation of a vendor's ability to support enhanced patient-provider relationships and technology-driven quality initiatives. Innovaccer automatic credits cover 40 percent of the total credits necessary, thus greatly reducing the work of documentation, and time required for clinicians trying to achieve NCQA PCMH Recognition.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from the NCQA. Earning such a high number of Prevalidation credits for the first release of our patient-centric solutions will bring great value to our customers and is a testament to the hard work we have done," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "This is another important differentiator for Innovaccer as we strive to drive revolutionary changes in healthcare."
Transforming data for over 5 million lives and enhancing the performance and operations of over 10,000 providers nationwide, Innovaccer's healthcare data platform offers data integration, physician engagement, care management, population health analytics, and patient engagement solutions.
About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed healthcare choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter at @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across more than 500 locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.
For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.
