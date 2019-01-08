ODEM Sponsors Blockchain Centre Vilnius

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 12:17 PM EST
ZUG, Switzerland and VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ODEM, creator of the On-Demand Education Marketplace, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Blockchain Centre Vilnius in support of innovative approaches to blockchain education.
ODEM and Blockchain Centre Vilnius jointly recognize the importance of education in advancing the use of blockchain-based solutions in the areas of trade, finance, public administration, and higher learning. ODEM is delighted to assist the Centre, which is acting in partnership with Blockchain Centres in Melbourne and Shanghai to spur the growth of early stage blockchain projects by training specialists in the technology.
"We applaud the Blockchain Centre's guiding role in incubating worthy blockchain startups and linking like-minded entrepreneurs across Europe and around the world," says ODEM CEO Richard Maaghul. "We also recognize the vision and foresight of Blockchain Vilnius Founder Antonas Guoga."
Blockchain Centre Vilnius, established in January 2018, welcomes blockchain entrepreneurs, developers, investors, and regulators to share ideas, know-how, and best practices. The Centre is designed to be a hub for technical, legal, and financial advisory services, with a particular focus on helping blockchain startups achieve their business goals.
"We're convinced that our new partner, ODEM, will play an essential part in finding innovative methods for educating creative blockchain specialists," said Eglė Nemiekštytė, CEO of the Blockchain Centre Vilnius. "Our partnership will assist those who are eager to learn and those who are looking for such talents."
ODEM is developing the ODEM Platform on the Ethereum Blockchain to make higher education more accessible, affordable, transferable, and verifiable. The Platform is designed to empower students to customize their education through interaction with educators. Its official rollout is scheduled for the first quarter of 2019.
ODEM is also deploying blockchain technology for the creation and storage of academic certificates. Last month, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary partnered with ODEM to become the first post-secondary institution in Canada to issue blockchain-based certificates to a graduating class. For more information, please click here.
