Exari Named A CLM Leader In Latest Research By Top Analyst Firm

|
|January 8, 2019 12:29 PM EST
BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exari, the leading provider of enterprise-class contract management software, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2019.
According to the report, written by Andrew Bartels, "Exari focuses on contract data to differentiate" and received the highest possible score of 5.0 in 17 of the 30 evaluation criteria, including Contract Importing and Tagging, Contract Repository, Contract Approval, Contract Process Management, and Integration. In particular, Exari's vendor profile states "[Exari] has become a leader in AI-enabled importing and disaggregating contracts into constituent parts, using a contract data model that allows deeper analytics of a company's overall contract portfolio."
In the Wave report, Forrester explains that "The CLM market is growing because more contract managers and legal and finance professionals use CLM to address the challenges of creating, managing, and getting the best business results from their contracts."
Sadly, most contract management solutions fail to deliver on all the aspects needed to support a global organization. Only companies like Exari can provide solutions to help them organize their legal documents and gain insight into their portfolios to reduce risk and increase revenue.
"This is, in our opinion, validation of Exari's long held strategy of providing unparalleled contract visibility by turning documents into data," said Bill Hewitt, CEO at Exari. "Today, we deliver a complete CLM solution powered by the world's most powerful AI-driven data extraction engine. By pairing that technology with our proprietary Universal Contract Model™, only Exari can deliver a complete, cost-effective solution for any contract, anywhere, anytime."
The Exari platform is uniquely suited to providing business value at every stage of a contact's lifecycle, from contract drafting to operationalizing contract data to driving efficiencies. Its unparalleled technological depth provides users with the ability to:
- Efficiently create compliant contracts with patented authoring technology, complete with approval workflows, version controls, and audit tracking;
- Organize all contracts within one centralized, searchable repository;
- Bulk import legacy contracts and metadata into repository with AI-powered data extraction;
- Maintain fingertip access to prevailing terms via intelligent contract hierarchy structuring;
- Ensure contractual compliance with comprehensive and easily customizable automated alerts and reminders;
- Gain valuable portfolio-wide insights with 25+ standard reports and ad hoc report creation capabilities to analyze contract data.
To better understand how Exari can help you automate your contracting and operationalize your portfolio, download your complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™ today!
Source
The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2019, Forrester Research, Inc., January 8, 2019
About Exari
Exari allows enterprises to create, store, analyze, and automate every contract with one, easy-to-use platform. Trusted by more than 250 global companies across a diverse range of industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, and energy, Exari can support virtually any enterprise contract management need, anywhere, anytime, truly providing 100% Contract Certainty™. To learn more about Exari, visit us at www.Exari.com.
