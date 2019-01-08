Judge John M. Facciola to Receive Scheindlin Lifetime Achievement Award at Edison Ballroom in New York City on January 28th

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 8, 2019
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zapproved LLC today announced that the Honorable John M. Facciola will be the recipient of the 2019 Hon. Shira Scheindlin Lifetime Achievement Award. The award, given in recognition of a career that has advanced the practice of electronic discovery, is part of the 2019 Corporate Ediscovery Hero Awards, which recognize the individuals and teams within in-house legal teams who have taken a leading role in transforming how corporations, non-profits, and public agencies respond to litigation. The awards ceremony will take place at New York City's Edison Ballroom on January 28, 2019.
Judge John M. Facciola (ret.) served as a United States Magistrate Judge for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia from 1997 to 2014. His impact on ediscovery practice is profound, ranging from Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington v. Executive Office of the President, where he ordered the Executive Office of the President to preserve media that was improperly deleted from White House servers, to Equity Analytics v. Lundin, where he concluded that expert testimony was required to evaluate search methodology in ediscovery production. He authored over 700 opinions during his time on the bench.
Judge Facciola currently serves as Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown Law. He previously served as Editor in Chief of the Federal Courts Law Review, and the electronic law journal of the Federal Magistrate Judges Association. The judge was a recipient of The Sedona Conference Lifetime Achievement award and serves as an Advisory Board member.
"Today's electronic discovery standards and practices wouldn't be what they are without a short list of judges who have made considered, impactful decisions on key cases. Judge Facciola is clearly at the top of that list," said Brad Harris, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Zapproved. "The expertise and mentorship demonstrated by Judge Facciola throughout his career provide a sterling example for the legal community, and we're proud to have the opportunity to honor his contributions."
In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award, this year's Corporate Ediscovery Hero Awards ceremony will see winners chosen in four distinct categories, selected from the 20 in-house legal finalists who represent a diverse field of Fortune 1000 companies. The finalists were interviewed extensively and then a panel of judges comprised of peers, past winners, federal judges, and ediscovery experts voted for the winners in a blind process.
The ceremony will also feature a special fireside chat between Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and 19-time bestselling author Bob Woodward and Craig Ball, noted authority on electronic discovery. Bob Schieffer of CBS News has said, "Woodward has established himself as the best reporter of our time. He may be the best reporter of all time."
Legal industry professionals interested in attending can register for the awards ceremony at https://www.corporateediscovery.com/heroawards/.
About the Hero Awards
The Corporate Ediscovery Hero Awards, presented by Zapproved, honor experts and legal professionals who demonstrate excellence in ediscovery strategy, technology, process, teamwork, and overall influence and achievement. An esteemed panel of federal judges, top in-house ediscovery practitioners, and national experts review and select the finalists each year.
About Zapproved
Zapproved LLC is the leading ediscovery software provider for managing corporate litigation readiness. Our Z-Discovery platform of intuitive and scalable solutions empowers corporate legal and compliance teams to seamlessly and defensibly manage your ediscovery process. Z-Discovery is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, the industry's highest rating for data security. With 99% retention, we cultivate ridiculously happy customer experiences year after year.
SOURCE Zapproved LLC
