SXSW Announces Finalists for 2019 Pitch Competition

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 12:39 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals has announced the finalists for the 11th annual SXSW Pitch® event (formerly SXSW Accelerator), to take place March 9-10 during the Entrepreneurship & Startup Track at the Downtown Hilton Austin. Chosen based on the technological innovation brought to their fields, 50 startup finalists will compete in each of the 10 technology categories, with one winner selected from each along with an overall "Best in Show" winner.
To determine category and overall winners, the 50 startup finalists will present their innovations to a panel of expert judges in front of a live audience during SXSW Pitch. Participating judges include industry influencers and entrepreneurs from organizations like Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Samsung NEXT, Barclays and more. The participating startups are gathered from around the globe, with countries of origin including Dubai, Canada, the UK, Pakistan, Singapore and Japan.
This year's event includes startups within existing popular technology sectors like virtual reality and wearables tech, but also adds two new categories – Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.
The finalists of the 2019 SXSW Pitch are:
- "Artificial Intelligence": Derq; RoadBotics; Sherpa Management Services; Testfire Labs; Vence
- "Augmented and Virtual Reality": BehaviorMe; DigitalTwin Technology GmbH; LinkDyn Robotics Inc., Obsess; StoryUP
- "Blockchain": Bext360; Eggschain, Inc.; Knowbella Tech; Nebula Genomics; SteamChain.io
- "Enterprise and Smart Data": Geospiza, Inc; Molecula; Novo; Osano; TransferFi
- "Entertainment and Content": Acciyo, Inc.; Fantag; Horizon Blockchain Games; Stroly Inc.; Tankee
- "Health and Wearables": Boost Biomes; Lady Technologies, INC.; Pathware; X-Biomedical Inc.; Zibrio
- "Hyper-Connected Communities": Fluidity Technologies; NALA; NODE ECO, Inc; ObjectBox; UbiQD, Inc.
- "Social and Culture": EnrichHER; Every Two Minutes, INC.; New Age Meats; Supportiv; VOLO Group
- "Sports and Performance": Bisecu; CricFlex; Fan Controlled Football League; L2P; Miro
- "Transportation & Delivery": CargoX; Einride; Electristructure Nordic AB; ENSO; Migo
This year's finalists represent the most cutting-edge technologies from around the world, chosen from a record-setting 800+ applications.
"We have seen a 42% rise in applicants coming out of last year's event, and we couldn't be more thrilled to see such an impressive increase in the value of SXSW Pitch among the tech industry's most innovative startups," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "In addition to the creation of the new AI and blockchain categories, we've also expanded our advisory board to highlight geographic, gender and racial inclusion –- accelerating our desire to represent the world's most innovative and successful leaders in all areas of technology."
Out of the 453 companies that participated in SXSW Pitch from 2009 and 2018, more than 71 percent have received funding, with combined funding in excess of $5.43 billion (not including undisclosed grants, angel and seed funding). Of these 453 companies, 16 percent have been acquired by established leaders like Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple and others.
"There is no better place to accelerate your business than the SXSW Pitch. The program put Season Share in front of the right people at the right time," said Jon Rappaport, co-founder of Season Share and 2017 Pitch Event alumnus.
The 2019 SXSW Pitch will feature 25 companies on Saturday, March 9 and 25 companies on Sunday, March 10. On March 10 at 6:30pm CT, SXSW will host the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony on the 6th floor of the Hilton in Salon H and announce a winner from each category, including the overall "Best in Show" winner. SXSW attendees will have the opportunity to meet all 50 companies at the SXSW Pitch Meet the Finalist Day on Monday, March 11 at 11 a.m. CT.
For a complete list of the 2019 Finalists, including alternates, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/news/2019/sxsw-pitch-2019-finalists-announcement/
To learn more about Entrepreneurship & Startup Track, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/conference/entrepreneurship-and-startups/
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2019 will take place March 8-17, 2019.
SXSW 2019 is sponsored by Capital One, Mercedes-Benz, Bud Light, and The Austin Chronicle.
Press Contacts:
Brett Cannon
[email protected]
512.467.7979
Murphie Mendez
[email protected]
512.995.0155
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sxsw-announces-finalists-for-2019-pitch-competition-300774957.html
SOURCE South by Southwest
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST