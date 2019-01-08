MaxLinear G.hn Technology Powers Comtrend Home-Networking Devices Selected by Chunghwa Telecom to Deliver Advanced FTTx Services Across Taiwan

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 12:40 PM EST
CES – MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, and Comtrend, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadband communication equipment, have announced that Chunghwa Telecom has selected their G.hn home-networking solutions to deliver gigabit-class service to their FTTx subscribers in Taiwan.
Chunghwa Telecom selected Comtrend’s GCA-6000, a G.hn Ethernet over Coax Adapter and PG-9173, a G.hn Ethernet over Powerline Adapter. Both adapter solutions are powered by MaxLinear’s 88LX3142 and 88LX2718 G.hn ICs. By leveraging existing coaxial cables and powerlines, Chunghwa Telecom ensures that FTTx subscribers can enjoy their gigabit service at home, avoiding the performance problems associated with a congested wireless spectrum and the expensive truck rolls required to install Ethernet cables.
“Our GCA-6000 G.hn Ethernet over Coax Adapter and PG-9173 G.hn Ethernet over Powerline Adapter are optimized to meet the needs of broadband service providers that need guaranteed gigabit performance in their customers’ homes,” said Leon Lin, Vice President of Business Development for Comtrend. “By using MaxLinear’s G.hn platform, we ensure we meet our customer requirements today, while having the flexibility to adapt to new requirements (such as cloud-based AR, VR or 8K video) in the future.”
“For years Comtrend and MaxLinear engineers have worked together to build extremely successful G.hn solutions for the carrier market,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of the MaxLinear Broadband Group. “We are confident that Chunghwa Telecom’s deployment of the Comtrend GCA-6000 and PG-9173 will continue this trend.”
About Comtrend
Comtrend, with more than 25 years of experience, has become one of the leading global providers of advanced networking solutions. Comtrend designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of networking equipment and software. Service providers, VARs, businesses and consumers look to Comtrend for broadband gateways, as well as the latest Wi-Fi, Power-line, Coax and surveillance technologies. Comtrend remains committed to industry standards like G.hn for home networking, as well as interoperability and market-leading performance. People in businesses and homes around the world trust Comtrend to make their technology easier and more dependable. For more information, including Comtrend’s full lineup of networking solutions, please visit https://www.comtrend.com.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) is Taiwan’s largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers and is expanding its cloud computing services and IoT smart platform solutions. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.cht.com.tw.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality, or trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s announcement of the selection of its G.hn technology for deployment in Taiwan by Chunghwa Telecom. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent such new technology will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005906/en/
