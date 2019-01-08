Thynk Health Raises $2.2 Million and Expands Executive Leadership

|By PR Newswire
LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thynk Health has raised $2.2 million from a group of private investors including the Bluegrass Angels to optimize data-driven workflows, providing more powerful and effective lung cancer screening programs that improve patient care and outcomes.
The company was also awarded a $250,000 jobs grant from the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government. The additional capital allows Thynk Health to continue expansion of their cancer screening platform, automation of manual data workflow processes for numerous quality initiatives, and the addition of more end-user features to the software-as-a-service platform.
This investment afforded Thynk Health the opportunity to continue to build out their leadership team, with the addition of seasoned executives to lead the company through an era of expansion and further innovation. Those hires are:
Jeffrey Markowitz, Chief Executive Officer at Thynk Health
Markowitz brings extensive experience investing in and building early and mid-stage companies across industry sectors including manufacturing, technology, finance, real estate and more. His expertise is in providing hands-on operational leadership, building and leading teams, and overseeing financial reporting to rapidly growing organizations. As a serial entrepreneur, corporate executive and private investor, he successfully founded, grew and exited from numerous companies.
I'm excited to be working with such a professional team of people whose ultimate goal is focused on continual improvement in the level of patient care. At Thynk Health we achieve that by adding efficiencies to LDCT screening programs and patient follow up.
Jeff Timbrook, Chief Revenue Officer at Thynk Health
Timbrook served as CEO of Acuo Technologies, LLC from 2006 until it was acquired by Lexmark International in 2013. He has been active in the Healthcare IT industry for more than 25 years, with proven experience in building, leading and motivating teams in high-growth business environments.
This is a rare opportunity to work with a team of insightful clinicians and a great development team to bring solutions to the healthcare market that focus on saving patient lives. By increasing efficiencies for lung cancer screening programs, organizations are able to screen and treat more patients, helping to reduce mortality rates for one of the leading causes of death from cancer. With Thynk Health's advanced artificial intelligence technology, the use cases to save patient lives and increase efficiency is unparalleled.
Andrew Wyllie, Vice President of Engineering at Thynk Health
Wyllie brings almost 30 years of experience as a software/network engineer and innovator specializing in internet technologies, software architecture and database programming and design to lead the development team at Thynk Health.
I'm really excited to be a part of the young, dynamic software team here at Thynk Health. My philosophy towards software design is to build solid foundations and frameworks which can be used to construct products to meet the current and future business goals.
Sean O'Leary, Vice President of Operations at Thynk Health
O'Leary is an executive with more than 14 years of experience working directly with startups as an investor and in operations. He brings expertise in strategy, scaling, team building and culture, product development, data analysis, and management.
I am excited to join the team at Thynk Health and contribute my experience with companies transitioning from start-up to a stage of growth. This highly-skilled team is poised to do big and exciting things in healthcare technology.
About Thynk Health
The Thynk Health platform optimizes data-driven workflows and provides operational and clinical analytics for lung cancer screening programs and other quality initiatives.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thynk-health-raises-2-2-million-and-expands-executive-leadership-300774959.html
SOURCE Thynk Health
