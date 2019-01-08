Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 8, 2019
The "Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market by Offerings, Product, Technology, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author predicts the aggregated revenue of global home automation systems market will reach $68.1 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of Do-It-Yourself automated devices in global households.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide DIY home automation systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DIY home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of offerings, product, technology, and region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offerings
3.1 Market Overview by Offerings
3.2 Global Hardware Market for DIY Home Automation Systems 2014-2025
3.3 Global Service Market for DIY Home Automation Systems 2014-2025
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
4.1 Market Overview by Product
4.2 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Climate and Temperature Control 2014-2025
4.3 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Security and Access Control 2014-2025
4.4 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Entertainment Control 2014-2025
4.5 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Lighting Control 2014-2025
4.6 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Smart Hubs 2014-2025
4.7 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Other Controls 2014-2025
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
5.1 Market Overview by Technology
5.2 Global Market of DIY Home Automation Systems with Wireless Communication Technologies 2014-2025
5.3 Global Market of DIY Home Automation Systems with Network Technologies 2014-2025
5.4 Global Market of DIY Home Automation Systems with Other Protocols and Standards 2014-2025
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025
6.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country
6.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country
6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country
6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country
6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 Company Profiles
8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Companies Mentioned
- Belkin International, Inc.
- Icontrol Networks, Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC.
- Ismartalarm
- Lowe's Iris
- Nest Labs, Inc.
- Nortek, Inc.
- Smartlabs, Inc.
- Smartthings, Inc.
- Vera Control Ltd.
- Wink
