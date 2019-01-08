Polyverse Announces Technology Partnership with Red Hat

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 12:56 PM EST
Polyverse Corporation, the leading cybersecurity company using Moving Target Defense (MTD) technologies to protect government and enterprise organizations from cyberattacks, today announced that Red Hat, the world's leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, has certified Polyverse’s polymorphic version of Linux on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform.
Polyverse’s Polymorphic Linux has been tested by Red Hat and certified for use on the platform, ensuring enhanced performance and compatibility for enterprise customers, who can now confidently secure their sensitive data with the only moving target defense solution proven by the U.S. Department of Defense to stop 100 percent of zero-day memory exploits.
“Our polymorphic Linux technology is resonating with clients who care about cybersecurity, not just compliance,” said Polyverse Founder and CEO Alex Gounares. “By harnessing powerful Moving Target Defense technology, polymorphic Linux is able to thwart devastating cyber-attacks that were previously considered unstoppable. Governments and enterprises around the world have entrusted Polyverse to secure their data and systems, and we are pleased to bring this same level of security and protection to enterprise clients on the Red Hat platform.”
HOW POLVERSE’S MTD TECHNOLOGY WORKS:
Polyverse’s MTD technology:
- provides uniquely randomized, semantically equivalent software with identical performance.
- constantly scrambles unique location instructions, which randomizes and hardens open source Linux distributions and creates a constantly changing attack surface extraordinarily difficult to penetrate.
- thoroughly randomizes the memory layout of the entire software stack in Linux, making memory attacks and exploits prohibitively time-consuming and expensive for hackers.
- installs in minutes, protects the full Linux stack and works with other systems.
- seamlessly integrates into existing operational processes without changes--a true “fire and forget” solution.
About Polyverse
Polyverse Corporation is a cybersecurity company using its revolutionary Moving Target Defense technology to defend global enterprises and governments against the most devastating zero-day cyberattacks. Its technology is the only moving target defense product proven by the U.S. Department of Defense to stop 100 percent of zero-day memory exploits. Polyverse’s turnkey solution installs in minutes and works with existing systems without changing performance or IT processes. Founded in 2015, Polyverse is led by founder and CEO Alex Gounares. Visit our website, read our blog and follow us on Twitter @polyverse_io.
About Red Hat
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.
