Audio-Technica Exhibits Its New ATH-M50xBT Wireless Headphones, Turntables, QuietPoint® Noise-Cancelling Headphones and More at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 01:00 PM EST
STOW, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2019 Audio-Technica is exhibiting an unprecedented number of new products including the standard-setting ATH-M50xBT wireless studio monitor headphones, a new turntable lineup, the new top-of-the-line QuietPoint ATH-ANC900BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones and more.
Following is an overview of the products on exhibit at CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth 20860, South Hall Lower Level (January 8 – 11, 2019).
The recently introduced ATH-M50xBT wireless over-ear headphones (SRP: US$199) bring Bluetooth® wireless technology to one of the world's most acclaimed pro audio and consumer headphones, the ATH-M50x. The ATH-M50xBT utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with aptX® and AAC codecs for the best-possible wireless audio reproduction. Its internal battery provides up to 40 hours of wireless listening (the headphones can also be used in wired mode). Like all of Audio-Technica's new wireless headphones, the ATH-M50xBT is compatible with Audio-Technica's Connect smartphone app.
Audio-Technica is introducing an all-new turntable lineup, including professional home/DJ and wireless models and the company's first-ever turntable and headphones bundle, the AT-LP60XHP. Available in early 2019, all offer upgraded features, performance and styling and come with high-quality phono cartridges and built-in phono preamps (except the AT-LP140XP). Models include the following:
- AT-LPW40WN manual belt-drive with wood finish (SRP: US$299.00)
- AT-LPW30TK manual belt-drive with wood finish (SRP: US$249.00)
- AT-LP140XP direct-drive for professional DJ/home use (SRP: US$399.00)
- AT-LP120XUSB direct-drive for professional/home use with USB (SRP: US$249.00)
- AT-LP60XHP fully-automatic turntable/headphones bundle (SRP: US$129.00)
- AT-LP60XBT fully-automatic wireless belt-drive with Bluetooth (SRP: US$149.00)
- AT-LP60XUSB fully-automatic belt-drive with USB (SRP: US$129.00)
- AT-LP60X fully-automatic belt-drive (SRP: US$99.00)
Audio-Technica is expanding its QuietPoint wireless active noise-cancelling headphones lineup with its new top-of-the-line over-ear ATH-ANC900BT, plus the over-ear ATH-ANC500BT and in-ear ATH-ANC100BT (SRP: US$299.00, US$99.00, US$99.00; available spring 2019). The ATH-ANC900BT features Audio-Technica's new digital hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology to deliver the highest degree of ambient noise reduction of any QuietPoint model, along with exceptional Hi-Res, aptX and Bluetooth 5.0-compatible audio quality.
Audio-Technica's Sound Reality ATH-CKR7TW and Sonic Sport ATH-SPORT7TW true wireless in-ear headphones (both now shipping) incorporate the company's true wireless technology, which eliminates all connecting wires for completely cord-free listening. Both models come with a combination charging and carrying case and accessories.
The ATH-CKR7TW (SRP: US$249.00) employs DLC (diamond-like carbon) drivers and a high-quality D/A converter/amplifier for superior wireless audio. The IPX5-moisture-resistant-rated ATH-SPORT7TW (SRP: US$199.00) features Freebit® ear pieces for stability and comfort even during intense workouts and a switchable ambient hear-through function that lets wearers hear environmental sounds for safer use outdoors.
The Sound Reality ATH-SR50BT and ATH-SR30BT premium wireless headphones, (SRP: US$199.00, US$99.00, available January 2019) feature Audio-Technica's latest advancements in Bluetooth 5.0 and rechargeable battery technology. The Hi-Res Audio-capable Sound Reality ATH-SR50 on-ear wired headphones also makes its debut (SRP: US$159.00, available January 2019).
The recently introduced VM95 Series of high-value moving-magnet phono cartridges offer affordable high-quality record playback. The series includes the AT-VM95E, the next generation of Audio-Technica's AT95E that has been acclaimed as the finest entry-level phono cartridge ever produced. The six VM95 Series models (SRP: from US$34.00 to US$199.00) feature removable, interchangeable styli, enabling vinyl enthusiasts to swap and upgrade any VM95 cartridge with any VM95 stylus type.
CES 2019 marks the debut of three audiophile headphones: the over-ear ATH-AP2000Ti, the new flagship in-ear ATH-CK2000Ti and the in-ear ATH-CM2000Ti. All feature a host of Audio-Technica's latest engineering technologies to deliver extraordinary sonic accuracy.
The ATH-AP2000Ti, ATH-CK2000Ti and ATH-CM2000Ti (SRP: US$1,250.00, US$750.00, US$400.00, available January 2019) employ driver diaphragms with a DLC coating and a Permendur magnetic circuit, to deliver exceptional clarity and dynamic impact. All are Hi-Res Audio compatible and incorporate Audio-Technica's A2DC (Audio-Designed Detachable Coaxial) jack that can be used with standard or balanced audio cables.
The closed-back ATH-AP2000Ti features Audio-Technica's Core Mount Technology (CMT), which positions the driver's voice coil so that the acoustic space is balanced in both the front and the back of the driver, yielding superior midrange and high frequency reproduction. Audio-Technica's ATH-CK2000Ti is the company's finest in-ear model ever. It utilizes push-pull DLC drivers that face each other but are wired out of phase, which provides lower harmonic distortion, improved bass and better high-frequency response. The ATH-CM2000Ti delivers exceptional Hi-Res audio in a compact, attractive in-ear design.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Audio-Technica is under license. Other trademarks and trade name are those of their respective owners.
Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. aptX is a trademark of Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., registered in the United States and other countries.
Freebit is a registered trademark of Freebit AS.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-technica-exhibits-its-new-ath-m50xbt-wireless-headphones-turntables-quietpoint-noise-cancelling-headphones-and-more-at-ces-2019-300772636.html
SOURCE Audio-Technica
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST