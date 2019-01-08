Dell Delivers Purposeful PC and Software Innovations for a Seamless, Intuitive Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show

Latitude 7400 2-in-1 - the world's smallest commercial 14" 2-in-1 targeting up to 24 hours of battery life - first to feature a PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel ® Context Sensing Technology

Context Sensing Technology New perfected XPS 13 with innovative top-mounted HD webcam in the InfinityEdge display and frost color

New Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition debuts with first-of-its-kind full-size magnetic pen garage in the hinge to ensure it's always at the ready

Dell Cinema updated to offer ultra-vivid picture quality with Dolby Vision and 360 audio enhancements with Waves MaxxAudio NX for an immersive cinematic experience

Next-generation Dell Mobile Connect, PC-Smartphone wireless integration, introduces instant drag and drop file transfer for Android and future VR integration capability

Building on more than thirty years of purposeful innovation, Dell is unveiling a host of new and improved products and software experiences across its award-winning Latitude, XPS and Inspiron portfolios.

"CES is the first show of the year, and with January often marked by ambitious resolutions, Dell comes to CES with new products that empower people to fulfill their highest potential," said Sam Burd, president, Client Solutions Group, Dell. "We're driving innovation and delivering devices and experiences to make work and play more fluid and enjoyable."

Brand-new Latitude 7400 2-in-1 transforms PC experience

People demand more from today's technology wanting portability and connectivity without sacrificing performance, plus a machine that's beautiful and responsive. The new Latitude 7400 2-in-1 delivers all of this, with what appears as a sixth sense – an ability to be ready to go before users even touch it. The world's first PC to use a proximity sensor enabled by Intel® Context Sensing Technology1, this 2-in-1 features ExpressSign-in which detects user presence, wakes the system, and immediately scans for facial recognition to log in with Windows Hello. Even when a user steps away for a break, it will recognize that they have left and will lock itself to preserve battery life and maintain security.

A CES 2019 Innovation Honoree, the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is the world's smallest commercial 14" 2-in-12. It's variable-torque hinge means that it can be opened easily, and it's offered with a stunning new Titan Gray machined aluminum finish. It will also be the first Latitude to use Dell's ocean-bound plastics packaging.

Despite the small footprint, Dell's engineers refused to sacrifice performance, battery life, connectivity, ports or IT-trusted features. In fact, the Latitude is expected to deliver the longest battery life in its class based on preliminary testing. It's targeted for up to 24 hours of run time3 on a single charge, and Dell's ExpressCharge gets the battery charged back up to 80% in just an hour4.

New XPS 13 now features top-mounted webcam, debuts new color option

Dell has perfected its award-winning 13" thin and light XPS 13 with a new top-mounted innovative webcam for a better video experience and a new frost color option. Another CES 2019 Innovation Honoree and Dell's most award-winning product ever, the XPS 13 is sought-after by professionals and consumers alike. At just 2.25-mm, Dell's smallest HD webcam ever enables the XPS to maintain its trend-defining InfinityEdge display while moving the camera to the top of the display for a better video experience. The XPS 13 also is the first notebook in Dell's portfolio to support Dolby Vision ®.

Dolby Vision transforms the entertainment experience with ultra-vivid picture quality — incredible brightness, contrast, and color that bring entertainment to life. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver colors never before seen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The result is a refined, lifelike image that will make you forget you are looking at a screen.

Now even more powerful than before with the latest quad-core 8th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors, the XPS 13 is still the most powerful 13" laptop in its class5. The XPS 13 offers an even brighter arctic white woven glass fiber interior and a new frost anodized exterior color option, adding to its stunning rose gold and white, and black and silver versions.

Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 improves functional design, with first full-size pen garage in the hinge

The new 13" and 15" Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices features the latest 8th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors, upscale design with an aluminum body, narrow borders and a diamond-cut finish on the click pad edge. A first-of-a-kind garage in the hinge6 provides storage for the included full-size Active Pen that is accessible no matter how it is used. Designed with form and functionality in mind, the new keyboard integrates the power button and fingerprint reader into a new power key as part of the keyboard itself. This allows for the addition of a number pad into a narrow-border 15" 2-in-1 for the first time for Dell.

The new Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices also feature Adaptive Thermal technology enabling the system to adjust its performance profile based on how a customer is holding it. The device changes power profiles to generate less heat when watching movies on a lap and ramps up to full power for productivity on a desk.

Dell Cinema kicks it up with updates to CinemaColor, CinemaSound and CinemaStream

On-the-go productivity is not all these new PCs offer. Vibrant color, brilliant sound clarity and prioritized content streaming come standard on the new XPS and select Inspiron devices, perfect for catching up on the latest movies. Dell Cinema, offering an immersive cinematic experience on a PC, continues to advance with new features and updates.

Enjoy richer, deeper colors with CinemaColor 2.0, which is enhanced by Dolby Vision™. Volume, bass and dialogue also are enhanced with CinemaSound 2.0. Sound Optimization on Dell's 2-in-1s automatically adjusts equalization for the best experience, no matter the position of the device. Waves MaxxAudio NX tracks head movements via the device's webcam to provide 360 audio enhancement on your headphones, keeping the sound oriented with the user's position.

Additionally, CinemaStream 2.0 enhances the video streaming experience with up to 10x less buffering and up to 6x improvement in video quality8. It automatically detects and prioritizes the most critical network traffic to channel maximize bandwidth for live-streaming and video chats for a seamless, stutter-free experience.

Better PC and smartphone integration with Dell Mobile Connect

Since its launch at CES 2018, Dell Mobile Connect has facilitated more than 30 million phone calls and text messages, helping users avoid splitting attention between their PC and smartphone. Dell has strengthened this offering with additional functionality of wireless file transfer capability allowing Android users to drag and drop photos and other files from their phone to their PC and vice versa, even without internet connection.

In addition, Dell is revealing a cutting-edge future capability of integrating the smartphone into the VR experience, allowing VR gamers to receive notifications, conduct phone calls and reply to text messages. Android users can even access all their mobile applications by pulling a virtual 3D model of their phone and operating it with touch inside the VR experience.

Dell brings OLED and 240Hz displays to 15" notebooks

Dell is committed to OLED and has helped lead a market shift in OLED panels for laptops. Dell was the first to offer OLED on a 13" gaming notebook and used that success to drive 15" panels into our premium notebooks giving customers better contrast ratio, color and faster response times for gaming. The Dell XPS 15, Alienware m15 and Dell G7 15 will offer OLED with HDR, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 100,000:1 Contrast Ratio, starting March 2019. Dell also will offer 240Hz panels on the Alienware m15 notebooks in April.

2019 brings more awards for Dell products and sustainability initiatives

This week, Dell is celebrating nine CES 2019 Innovation Honoree Award wins, spanning its Alienware, Dell Precision, XPS, Latitude, Gaming and Displays portfolios. Additionally, the company has secured two U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awards for its recycling and circular gold initiatives. Dell now has reached its 2020 goal of recovering two billion pounds of used electronics. The company is on target to surpass the goal of repurposing 100 million pounds of recycled materials in Dell products by Earth Day in April 2019.

Availability

The new Dell XPS 13 will be available February, starting at $899.99 on Dell.com, Microsoft.com and in limited quantities in select Microsoft Store locations

on Dell.com, Microsoft.com and in limited quantities in select Microsoft Store locations Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 will be available early March, starting at $1,599

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 will be available middle of this year

Dell Cinema with enhanced features will be available on the new XPS 13 and select Inspiron laptops

Dell Mobile Connect is available for free on all new consumer Windows 10 XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware and Dell G Series devices. It is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

