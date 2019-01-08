Rivet Networks Launches the Killer E3000 - World's First 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Controller Designed for Gaming

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivet Networks, makers of the award winning line of high-performance Killer™ networking products for desktop and notebook PCs, proudly announces the availability of its new Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet controller and the new Killer Control Center 2.0. The Killer E3000 is available on desktops computers, laptop PCs, and motherboards from industry leaders such as Dell-Alienware and Acer.
The Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Controller delivers a powerful blend of the speed, intelligence, and control that the industry has come to expect from Rivet Networks. The E3000 features Killer's Advanced Stream Detect Technology that automatically detects, classifies and prioritizes critical network traffic for online games, streaming video and high-quality audio for incredible online gaming and entertainment experiences. Gamers will love the Killer E3000 because it combines 2.5 Gbps throughput capabilities while prioritizing gaming traffic above all other traffic to ensure incredibly low latency.
Both the Killer E3000 and the Killer Wireless-AC 1550 will debut the new and improved Killer Control Center 2.0, which gives users more information and control over their network than ever before. In addition to allowing users to manage game, application, and website priorities and bandwidth limits, the Killer Control Center 2.0 also offers two incredible new features that can dramatically improve users' online experiences.
1. Killer's GameFast Technology: By automatically pausing processes that are not needed when gaming, Killer GameFast Technology frees up to 10 percent of CPU cycles and up to 20 percent of memory. Gamers who use GameFast will experience faster, more responsive gameplay with the additional system resources available to focus on the game.
2. Killer Intelligence Engine: By automatically analyzing the PC's network health and optimizing Killer settings, the Killer Intelligence Engine can improve network performance ensuring a fast, smooth online experience. In addition, when Killer can't optimize networking automatically, the Killer Intelligence Engine will recommend ways to improve the PC's network health for better application and gaming experiences.
The Killer E3000 comes to market at an ideal time as the next generation of performance routers and network equipment will start to support 2.5 Gbps ethernet ports to handle both faster wired products and a new generation of Wi-Fi® that supports 160MHz channels and Wi-Fi® 6/11ax, both which drive gigabit plus data rates
The Killer E3000 is fully DoubleShot ProTM compatible when used in conjunction with a Killer wireless product. DoubleShot Pro automatically picks the fastest network interface for high priority traffic, while sending standard traffic over the other interface. It also allows users to connect to multiple broadband networks at the same time. Users have full control and can customize which applications and websites use the ethernet or wireless connection.
"The industry has been stuck on one gigabit ethernet products for a long time," said Rivet Networks CEO Michael Cubbage. "This is why we are so excited to launch the Killer E3000 and its 2.5 Gbps of throughput performance to our customers. The combination of 2.5 Gbps and the new Killer Control Center 2.0 is going to give users the speed, intelligence, and control that they crave. It is perfect for users that love to game or simply want the industry's best ethernet solution."
"Our extended partnership with Rivet Networks will award our fans with blazing online gaming experiences and high-performance networking solutions within Alienware desktops and laptops," said Frank Azor, vice president and general manager, Alienware, G Series and XPS. "The Killer E3000 and Killer Control Center 2.0 now supporting 2.5Gbps speeds will satisfy the demands of both amateur gamers playing with friends and professional gamers looking to dominate their opponents."
"For our Predator gaming notebooks, we strive to offer all-round best-in-class experiences, whether it's with performance or innovative new form factors," said Jerry Hou, general manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "With the latest Killer E3000, the new Predator Triton 900 and Triton 500 gaming notebooks provide ultimate connection speeds and a smooth and responsive gaming experience."
For more information about the Killer E3000, please visit http://www.killernetworking.com.
If you would like to arrange an interview, a demo, or have questions for the Rivet Networks leadership team, email us at pr(at)rivetnetworks.com.
About Rivet Networks
Rivet Networks is a technology and products company that focuses on creating the best possible networking experience. Rivet offers a mix of hardware, software and cloud-based technologies to deliver solutions that are both powerful and intuitive. Through their Killer™ line of networking products, Rivet Networks offers unprecedented speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users alike. For more information about the Killer brand of technologies, please visit http://www.killernetworking.com.
SOURCE Rivet Networks
