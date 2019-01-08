EZ Texting Confirmed as the Number One Mobile Marketing Software by G2 Crowd

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019 01:00 PM EST
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting has been verified as the #1 Mobile Marketing Software on G2 Crowd's 2019 Winter Grid Report. The top placement is based on EZ Texting's chart-topping levels of customer satisfaction and actual "likely to recommend" reviews by real users on G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solutions review website. In fact, EZ Texting had the highest Customer Satisfaction score, Market Presence score and overall number of reviews in the category.
"We're thrilled to be listed at the top of the G2 Crowd Mobile Marketing Software Grid Report," says Matt Reid, Chief Marketing Officer, EZ Texting. "For years we've focused on providing a superior customer experience to our more than 50,000 customers, so it's especially rewarding to see our team efforts validated. In 2019 we have many more innovations in the pipeline that will make it even easier for small-to-medium businesses to communicate with their customers."
A few of the many highlights from EZ Texting's G2 Crowd reviews:
"Very user friendly! It was easy to set-up, add phone numbers and send messages," explains Erin D.
"I liked how the staff checked in with me multiple times to make sure I was on the right plan and that I knew how to use the system," says Shade S.
"I'm able to reach out to all our employees - even those without company email addresses," describes Susan G.
"Easy to use. Amazing customer service. The interface is simple and really requires no experience to use it," Samantha C. writes.
EZ Texting achieved its #1 ranking on the Mobile Marketing Software Winter 2019 report by receiving hundreds of positive reviews from verified users. In their reviews, customers emphasized EZ Texting's ease-of-use, world-class customer support and positive ROI from leveraging text communication throughout sales and marketing campaigns. The full report offers a detailed breakdown of scoring, the EZ Texting product and rankings.
"Rankings on G2 Crowd reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2 Crowd. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."
About G2 Crowd
G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.
About EZ Texting:
EZ Texting is the #1 mobile marketing platform for business. With over 50,000 customers and 40% of all mobile users in the U.S. consistently receiving communication from our solutions, EZ Texting is revolutionizing how businesses personally connect with consumers. The company simply delivers the fastest and easiest way for businesses of all sizes to delight and engage their audiences through mobile devices. EZ Texting empowers businesses to execute marketing campaigns, send real-time alerts, promote events and provide customer service, ultimately driving higher revenue and adoption for millions of products and services. Text "TRY" to 858585 to see how it works.
EZ Texting has continuously been voted a Best Place to Work and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with major satellite offices in Austin, TX and Kiev, Ukraine. For more information about EZ Texting or its technology, please visit the company at: www.eztexting.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ez-texting-confirmed-as-the-number-one-mobile-marketing-software-by-g2-crowd-300774986.html
SOURCE EZ Texting
