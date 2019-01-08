CES 2019: Taiwan Innovators Pave Way for the Future with AIoT Breakthroughs

|By Business Wire
Paving the way for the future, Taiwan’s top innovators — CyberLink, ELECLEAN, Innolux, and Thunder Tiger—unveiled a lineup of transformative AIoT products at yesterday’s press conference at CES 2019, organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization. These technologies extend far beyond classic consumer electronics to our everyday experiences and include a highly precise AI facial recognition system, a futuristic underwater drone, a smart digital shelf display, and a portable sterilizer device that turns water into disinfectant.
Mr. James Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, speaks on Taiwan's transformation from a high tech manufacturer into a global innovator at the Taiwan Excellence Press Conference at CES 2019.
“Taiwan has been actively developing a startup ecosystem, so you'll be seeing even more Taiwanese startups in the future. To help accelerate the commercial innovation process, TAITRA provides an integrated platform for companies to expand globally and to connect to venture capital opportunities. We have also assumed the role of “Smart Integrator” with the aims of complementing government policies, facilitating industry needs, and developing new business opportunities around the world,” said TAITRA Chairman Mr. James Huang in kicking off the press conference. “As a country we’re continuously transforming from a high-tech manufacturer into a global innovator.”
The 2019 press conference also featured an address from Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology Deputy Minister Yu-Chin Hsu highlighting the Silicon Island’s tech arena. “With the emergence of AIoT technologies, we are leveraging our strengths and offering integrated AIoT solutions for smart living, smart homes, smart transportation, and smart retailing,” Hsu said.
These Taiwanese ICT companies, all Taiwan Excellence award winners, generated a lot of buzz with the unveiling of their new products at the conference.
-
CyberLink
CyberLink showed off FaceMe, one of the world’s most highly precise AI facial recognition systems. Senior vice president of global marketing Richard Carriere explained that with information available in real-time, FaceMe is ideal for use in smart security, smart retail, smart offices and smart cities. And its AI facial recognition engine runs smoothly on systems with less memory or with lower CPU/GPU computing power, allowing deployments into a price-sensitive mass market.
-
ELECLEAN
ELECLEAN demonstrated its engineering and research prowess as Dr. Chien-Hung Chen, unveiled details of the world’s first green disinfectant generator. ELECLEAN’s Disinfectant Sprayer is the first ever portable sterilizing device that transforms water into disinfectant, eliminating bacteria and viruses. It serves as the perfect tool in cleaning the environment and disinfecting the human body.
-
Innolux
Transforming the retail experience is Innolux with its electronic shelf display. President James Yang demonstrated how these new shelf displays can replace traditional point of purchase or pop-up signs – reducing labor cost and saving time in changing out posters.
-
Thunder Tiger
Another innovation, and one that garnered smiles at the conference was Seadragon XLR, a next-generation remote-controlled underwater robot and submarine. Gene Su, general manager, explained that Seadragon which is designed for surveillance, research and research can explore to depths of 100 meters. It has highly maneuverable thrusters and quick-swappable batteries.
A large audience of media and industry representatives participated in the event, Q&A sessions and networking opportunities. At least 105 attendees from 15 countries were present. Meanwhile, a global audience of almost 20,000 joined in, watching the livestream online.
Throughout CES 2019, more than 200 Taiwan exhibitors will present their latest innovations. The TAIWAN EXCELLENCE Pavilion will showcase 42 innovative products from 18 companies honored by the TAIWAN EXCELLENCE Awards. More than one-fourth of the showcased products highlight the latest technologies in AI and IoT. TAIWAN EXCELLENCE symbolizes exquisite, innovative Taiwan products selected by experts and awarded by the government of Taiwan. Winners include products that excel in R&D, design, quality, and marketing. Exhibitors include: Acer, Asus, CyberLink, ELECLEAN, GEOSTAT, ITRI, and Thunder Tiger. The TAIWAN EXCELLENCE Pavilion is at Booth 20636 South Hall 1 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Information about TAIWAN EXCELLENCE / Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA and TAITRA:
The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 26th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.
Sponsored by:
The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), under The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan, is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade, economic cooperation, and foreign investments. Established in January 1969, BOFT's role and position have undergone ongoing adjustments to meet the needs of a shifting international economic and trade environment. BOFT has been guiding and working with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in numerous trade promotion projects and activities both internationally and domestically. Having worked closely with TAITRA for many decades, BOFT continues to entrust TAITRA with various critical government projects relating to trade and investments, promoting Taiwan on every international aspect.
Organized by:
Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw
