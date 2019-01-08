LITE-ON to Showcase AI-powered Smart Street Light Solution at 2019 CES

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 01:44 PM EST
New technological advancements are turning smart street lights into AI-empowered traffic controllers! LITE-ON Technology (TWSE:2301) announced that the company’s AI-enabled smart street light solution has seen its first implementation in Southeast Asia, where streets experience high traffic volumes throughout the day and drivers are prone to traffic violations. Since its debut, the solution has alleviated the workload related to ticketing for the city. With the average of 3,000 traffic citations issued every day in the region, ticketing used to be highly labor-intensive. However, the solution “shortens the handling time from one day to three hours, while drastically improving the accuracy for identifying violations,” said David Yeh, General Manager of Leotek, Smart Life and Applications Strategic Business Group, LITE-ON Technology Corp.
At CES 2019, LITE-ON Technology showcases latest IoT technologies under the theme of "Smart Mobility: The Connectivity Revolution," featuring innovative solutions in Urban Mobility, Automotive Electronics and Smart IoT. The company showcases its Smart Street Light solution to worldwide industry experts and demonstrates its multi-functionality and intelligently engineered design. (Photo: Business Wire)
In view of the pressing challenges, LITE-ON exhibits technologies under the theme of “Smart Mobility: The Connectivity Revolution” at CES 2019. The company features innovative solutions in Urban Mobility, Automotive Electronics and Smart IoT, with the AI-instilled smart street light and traffic management solution being the key focus of the first category.
Connected, AI-Powered Street Light Applications Brighten the Future of Traffic Management
To relieve traffic congestion, many cities in Southeast Asia have adopted a series of measures over the years, including setting up high-occupancy and bus-only lanes, but to little avail, David Yeh noted. The jeepneys that roam the city streets, for instance, constantly pull over at some random points in the road to compete for passengers, posing risks to road safety. Integrating with street lights and surveillance cameras, LITE-ON’s AI-enabled smart street light solution also leverages local communication and system operators to facilitate the city’s traffic management. High-violation periods and high-accident zones are identified to optimize decisions for dispatching patrol officers and lowering human judgment errors.
The company will also demonstrate traffic signals that recognize elderly and infirm pedestrians at CES. Embedded with ultra-precise sensing technology, these signals discern disabled pedestrians using wheelchairs and automatically increase the green-light duration without any human intervention. Also on display will be wireless communication modules based on LPWAN technology, an essential piece for the IoT, as well as smart surveillance cameras supporting LoRa, Zigbee, Sigfox or NB-IoT protocols.
In-House Vertical Integration of Smart Connected Lighting Solution
This year, LITE-ON has partnered with Taiwan’s top-tier research university Tsinghua University to implement its first vertically-integrated connected lighting solution on Tsinghua’s campus. The projects incorporate in-house Wi-Fi AP, surveillance cameras, light poles and wireless communication technology.
"Campus security is at the core of the connected lighting solution's add-on applications. With the impeccable Wi-Fi performance, image-processing algorithm and in-house design, LITE-ON’s surveillance cameras can endure uncertainties of outdoor environment and perform seamlessly by generating stable videos for analytics use,” said Allen Hsu, General Manager of Video Surveillance Strategic Business Group, LITE-ON Technology Corp.
LITE-ON brings together latest IoT technologies of the group to showcase solutions that support cloud implementations as well as streamline the flows of people and information. The company aims to engage with more businesses and governments and strives to be their essential partner in the connected era.
About LITE-ON Technology Corp.
LITE-ON is the first technology company listed in Taiwan and accredited “Top 100 Global Technology Leaders” by Thomson Reuters in 2018. The company has been steadily continuing its foray into five key IoT application fields, including cloud computing, LED and outdoor lighting, automotive electronics, industrial automation and smart healthcare.
Press kit link: http://bit.ly/liteonmediakit
