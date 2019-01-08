Enterprise Cloud Services Company, Comport, Shares Three Top Cloud Computing Trends for 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 01:44 PM EST
RAMSEY, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies around the world are migrating to cloud architecture at an increasing rate. The agility, flexibility and efficiency of cloud solutions are drawing high praise for being able to connect the company to a worldwide network of applications and complementary digital architectures while providing new ways to protect data.
As cloud computing becomes more of the norm in corporate environments, it becomes essential for companies to understand how digital architecture is changing and how those changes will affect business. Enterprise Cloud Services provider, Comport, shares three of the top cloud computing trends for 2019.
The number of available cloud services will grow. Bain & Company is predicting that SaaS subscription services will grow with a CAGR of 18% to 2020. Gartner has found that the total global market for IaaS will grow to $72.4 billion by 2020. Other services like FaaS and DRaaS will also make an impact over the next few years.
The hybrid cloud will be used more regularly. Organizations looking to exercise the advantages of the cloud without giving up proximity to data and security will invoke the hybrid cloud. The hybrid cloud market is expected to reach US $136 billion by the year 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 22.70 percent.
The healthcare industry is getting an early jump on hybrid computing due to the advantages of combining private cloud for security and public cloud for much needed extra storage.
Cloud security will improve. One of the most important hurdles for cloud service manufacturers is security, and this year looks to be one of the most successful in terms of lining up technical specs with government regulation. DRaaS and BaaS will be used by a wider variety of companies to protect against emergency situations.
Cloud companies are now rushing to make sure that their data security practices line up with the standards set forth by the GDPR. As a result, the investment in security over the past year has been extremely high, which will only help companies that are looking to invest in cloud based solutions over the next few years. With 83% of enterprise processes in the cloud by the year 2020, cloud compliance is on everyone's mind and is of the utmost importance.
ABOUT COMPORT
Since 1982, award-winning IT services partner Comport has helped to improve enterprise digital architectures for healthcare companies across the world. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms and Universities. Comport has established ComportSecure as its cutting edge cloud-based solution for cloud managed services. Solutions provided include Advanced IT Datacenters, Mobility Security and Networking.
Media Contact: Deanna Thorman, fishbat Media, 631-633-4705, [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-cloud-services-company-comport-shares-three-top-cloud-computing-trends-for-2019-300774833.html
SOURCE Comport
