MAHLE at CES 2019: solutions for urban mobility of tomorrow

|
|January 8, 2019 01:44 PM EST
STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 8 to 11, 2019, the technology group MAHLE will present its solutions for urban mobility at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
It is MAHLE's goal to make the mobility of tomorrow efficient, suitable for everyday use, comfortable, and affordable. This also involves driving forward the global spread of e-mobility, as well as making it affordable and suitable for mass production. To achieve this, MAHLE already has a range of solutions in its portfolio.
"At CES 2019, we'll be showcasing our overall systems competence in powertrain and in comfort technology," explains Dr. Jörg Stratmann, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the MAHLE Group. "We'll also be presenting innovations that are already satisfying requirements in urban environments for sustainable, affordable individual mobility."
Efficient electric transportation in the city
At CES, MAHLE will be exhibiting a mobility concept that has been developed to meet the needs of city dwellers: MEET stands for MAHLE Efficient Electric Transport and brings together a variety of MAHLE technologies.
The 48-volt MEET vehicle concept features an efficient and dynamic drive unit with integrated power electronics; a clever thermal management system, which makes efficient use of the energy in the vehicle to offer benefits such as an increased cruising range, and an innovative interface for intuitive control of the vehicle's main functions.
With MEET, MAHLE impressively demonstrates that efficiency and economy can be combined with driving pleasure and comfort in a single concept. The enhanced surface heating and cooling system can be experienced for the first time at CES. Thanks to this innovative technology, maximum efficiency and individual comfort are no longer mutually exclusive. The targeted heating or cooling of surfaces located close to the body in the passenger cabin creates an ideal atmosphere for the occupants.
Smarter charging with chargeBIG
The speed at which e-mobility becomes established depends on many factors. The availability of a charging infrastructure has a significant influence. With the corporate start-up chargeBIG, MAHLE is offering a new approach to intelligent charge management in electric vehicles. The concept aims to achieve a charging structure that charges as many vehicles as possible as efficiently and quickly as necessary.
To do this, chargeBIG is rolling out low-cost charging infrastructure on a grand scale - with many charging points in one place and, above all, in locations where vehicles are parked for several hours. This can be in parking garages at workplaces, at airports, or in underground garages for residential buildings. Intelligent charge management distributes the available power equally between the vehicles needing to be charged.
chargeBIG uses existing network connections for this purpose, thereby ensuring substantial savings in terms of time and costs. This approach allows three times the number of battery-powered electric vehicles to be charged compared with existing charging solutions.
High-performance pedelec drives
MAHLE's pedelec drive systems, a recent addition to the company's portfolio, also will make their debut at CES 2019. The market for electrically powered bicycles will continue to grow rapidly. MAHLE is taking this trend into account with its new pedelec drives and extending its overall systems competence in this area.
The pedelec drives from MAHLE stand out on account of their use of compact and lightweight rear wheel hub motors, batteries, electronic control units, and other pedelec components. This technology can be built unobtrusively into the pedelec, making it ideally suited for use in lightweight racing bikes, gravel bikes, and city bikes. The hardware is supplemented by an integrated connectivity solution featuring mobile and web-based apps, which turns the system into a powerful drive that offers a pleasant cycling experience.
MAHLE wants to make transportation more efficient, more environmentally friendly, and more comfortable. MAHLE is shaping the way in which the automotive industry is changing, by, on the one hand, driving forward innovations in alternative powertrain technologies while paving the way for the widespread acceptance and worldwide introduction of e-mobility. On the other hand, MAHLE is continuing to develop the combustion engine and further improve its efficiency.
About MAHLE
MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry as well as a pioneer for the mobility of the future. The group's product portfolio addresses all the crucial issues relating to the powertrain and air conditioning technology - both for drives with combustion engines and for e‑mobility. In 2017, the group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.8 billion with about 78,000 employees and is represented in more than 30 countries with 170 production locations.
