WeWork Fecha Investimento de US$ 6 Bilhões do SoftBank

January 8, 2019
A WeWork anunciou hoje que recebeu um investimento de US$ 6 bilhões do SoftBank. US$ 5 bilhões é na forma de capital primário de crescimento e o restante US$ 1 bilhão em capital secundário, que será utilizado para financiar compras de ações de investidores e empregados. A avaliação pós-monetária da WeWork é agora US$ 47 bilhões.
Este investimento inclui uma obrigação de financiamento anteriormente anunciado de US$ 4 bilhões do SoftBank na forma de um nota conversível de US$ 1 bilhão e uma garantia de US$ 3 bilhões. A WeWork e suas subsidiárias levantaram agora mais de US$ 10 bilhões em obrigações totais da SoftBank desde 2017.
"A WeWork está fazendo a disrupção de uma indústria de vários trilhões de dólares com uma plataforma de tecnologia que oferece uma solução completa para necessidades de espaço. A WeWork já experimentou um crescimento incomparável e estamos confiantes que com a visão do Adam e este capital de crescimento, a empresa será capaz de buscar de modo agressivo a enorme oportunidade de mercado à sua frente", disse Masayoshi Son, Presidente e Diretor Executivo da SoftBank Group Corp.
A WeWork também anunciou hoje o lançamento da The We Company. The We Company irá estabelecer a WeWork, WeLive e WeGrow como três linhas distintas de negócios que irão expandir os esforços existentes da WeWork nestas áreas: A missão da WeWork é criar um mundo onde as pessoas trabalhem para vencer na vida, não apenas viver; a missão da WeLive é construir um mundo onde ninguém se sinta sozinho; e a missão da WeGrow é liberar os superpoderes de todos os seres humanos.
"Através da extensa rede da WeWork e da comunidade Meetup, The We Company agora atinge cerca de 5 milhões de pessoas ao redor do mundo, com financiamento para alcançar muitos milhões. Somos guiados pelo impacto que sabemos poder ter quando trabalhamos todos juntos com uma intenção compartilhada. Sou grato por nossos empregados, membros e nossa incrível parceria no SoftBank por seu compromisso com nossa missão", disse Adam Neumann, Co-Fundador e Diretor Executivo da The We Company.
A WeWork começou em 2019 com mais de 400.000 membros em 425 locais em 100 cidades em 27 países. Os clientes empresariais (membros com mais de 1.000 empregados) representaram mais de 30% da base total de membros da empresa. 46% dos membros empresariais creditam à WeWork lhes dar a liberdade e a flexibilidade de crescer em novos mercados. Em setembro de 2018, 30% das empresas da lista Fortune Global 500 estavam com a WeWork.
Para saber mais sobre a The We Company, acesse we.co.
Sobre a The We Company
A missão orientadora da The We Company é elevar a consciência mundial. Ela buscará ajudar pessoas a viver de modo proativo e com proposito, seja um estudante da vida, para vida, e aceitar que os seres humanos estão sempre crescendo e em um constante estado de alto-descoberta, alto-crescimento e transformação.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005965/pt/
