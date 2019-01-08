VeriSilicon et NXP collaborent sur l'apprentissage machine sur une large gamme d'appareils compatibles ML

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 01:57 PM EST
VeriSilicon a annoncé aujourd'hui au Consumer Electronics Show 2019 l'extension de sa collaboration avec NXP® Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) portant sur l'apprentissage machine. Les prochains produits i.MX de NXP incluront la solution IP de traitement intelligent des pixels de VeriSilicon, Vivante, centrée autour du processeur VIP Neural Network Processor Unit.
VeriSilicon Vivante VIP NPU offre une extensibilité totale, depuis les sous-TOPS de très faible puissance jusqu'aux TOPS de haute performance dépassant 100 TOPS. Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano NPU IP alimente les appareils intelligents de nouvelle génération sur de multiples segments de marché tels que la maison intelligente, l'industrie, le mobile et les systèmes pour automobile ADAS.
Le processeur Vivante VIP prend en charge les API OpenCL 1.2 FP et OpenVX 1.2 et les frameworks AI courants avec une suite logicielle complète, y compris les SDK. Toutes les configurations VIP Vivante partagent une pile logicielle commune et unifiée qui a été déployée dans de nombreux segments de marché.
"L'architecture de la gamme Vivante VIP IP NPU de VeriSilicon offre une évolutivité totale pour prendre en charge l'IA partout, depuis les périphériques sur batterie sans OS ni DDR jusqu'aux processeurs réseau neuronal hautes performances dans les applications Edge Server avec un SDK commun et un logiciel unifié. Nous sommes honorés d'avoir NXP comme partenaire technologique pour adresser des segments de marché clés avec la technologie d'apprentissage machine. Vivante VIP IP est un leader sur le marché de la propriété intellectuelle de NPU avec de multiples produits sur le marché et des solutions pour chacun des segments clés du marché", a déclaré Weijin Dai, vice-président exécutif et directeur général de la division propriété intellectuelle chez VeriSilicon. "Poursuivant nos partenariats technologiques à long terme avec NXP, cet engagement a adopté la solution complète de traitement intelligent des pixels de Vivante, qui comprend NPU, ISP, GPU, et Video IP."
"La vision de NXP prône l'apprentissage machine partout. L'architecture VIP de VeriSilicon Vivante correspond à notre vision", a déclaré Martyn Humphries, vice-président et directeur général des processeurs i.MX chez NXP. "Ces IP d'apprentissage machine éprouvées en production, associées à nos outils d'apprentissage machine eIQ, nous permettent de développer et de déployer rapidement des solutions cloud-to-edge.
VeriSilicon au CES
VeriSilicon organisera des démonstrations technologiques, y compris les technologies AI-Compute et NPU, au CES 2019 dans les suites Westgate Hospitality. Contactez-nous à l'adresse [email protected] pour plus d'information.
À propos de VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon est une société Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaaS®) qui fournit des solutions SoC et SiP de classe mondiale et l'un des principaux fournisseurs d'adresses IP avec les portefeuilles d'adresses IP les plus complets, comprenant les marchés des appareils Internet mobiles, des datacenters, de l'Internet des Objets (IdO), des produits automobiles, industriels et d'électronique médicale.
Notre service clé en main va du concept à une puce complète, testée et emballée en un temps record en tant que service efficace et rentable pour les clients, y compris les entreprises émergentes et établies, les OEM, les ODM et les grandes entreprises de plates-formes Internet/cloud.
Les adresses IP de traitement de pixels intelligent et évolutif Vivante® de VeriSilicon, depuis l'entrée caméra jusqu'à la sortie d'affichage, incluent des solutions complètes ISP, NPU, GPU et GPGPU, codec vidéo Hantro® et contrôleur d'affichage, qui fournissent des PPA et QOR hautement différenciés sur les périphériques, en périphérie et dans le cloud. Les solutions ZSP® évolutives de VeriSilicon sont largement utilisées en audio/voix HD et BLE5.0, Wi-Fi et NB-IoT.
Fondée en 2001 et basée à Shanghai, en Chine, VeriSilicon compte plus de 700 employés avec 5 centres de R&D aux Etats-Unis et en Chine et 10 bureaux de vente dans le monde.
