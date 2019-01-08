PACCAR Displays Innovative Electric and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) is participating in the CES 2019 show in Las Vegas, Nevada during the week of January 7. CES is one of the world’s largest showcases for the latest in technological innovation. PACCAR is exhibiting three zero emission vehicles: a battery-electric Peterbilt Model 579EV; a battery-electric Peterbilt Model 220EV; and a hydrogen fuel cell electric Kenworth T680 developed in collaboration with Toyota. These trucks were designed for a range of customer applications, including over-the-road goods transportation, port operations and urban distribution.
Visitors are welcome to climb aboard the trucks and explore these advanced powertrains at PACCAR’s booth, near the Westgate monorail station. In addition, visitors to the booth can learn about other innovative PACCAR technologies that increase customers’ operational efficiency, such as next generation driver assistance systems, truck platooning and in-cab human-machine interfaces.
Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF are leaders in the development of alternative powertrain commercial vehicles. Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF are field-testing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell and hybrid powertrain vehicles with customers in North America and Europe. “PACCAR is excited about the opportunity to create the next generation of powertrains that are environmentally-friendly and enhance our customers’ operations,” said Landon Sproull, PACCAR vice president.
Kyle Quinn, PACCAR chief technology officer, noted, “PACCAR is investing in the latest technology across its portfolio of industry-leading products and services. The PACCAR Innovation Center in Silicon Valley, California enhances the company’s access to emerging technologies and talent from around the world. CES is an outstanding forum to showcase PACCAR’s advanced engineering leadership.”
PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced diesel engines, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.
