Kaufman Hall's Axiom Software Now the Financial Performance Management Software Choice for 100 Financial Institutions

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 02:00 PM EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Hall today announced Axiom Financial Institutions Suite has become the premier choice of more than 100 financial institutions seeking to bolster their financial management. Serving a variety of institutions including banks, credit unions, and farm credit associations, Kaufman Hall recently contracted with its 100th customer, Centris Federal Credit Union, in Omaha, Neb.
"We selected Axiom Software to enhance our capabilities with all levels of profitability in our organization, including member, product, branch and business unit profitability," said Tom Huston, chief financial officer and executive vice president, Centris Federal Savings Bank. "We are excited about the dashboard functionality, drill-down capabilities, and streamlined reporting capabilities in Axiom. We also believe that taking profitability to a more granular level, to the activity level, will better help us get an accurate picture of all the inputs and costs associated with each product. Finally, we have a strong sense of confidence in the software based on Kaufman Hall's implementation team."
Kaufman Hall's Axiom Financial Institutions Suite is designed to improve financial processes, helping banks, credit unions and farm credit associations navigate uncertainty, reduce risk, and build insights to approach the future boldly. It delivers solutions for driver-based budgeting, planning, and forecasting; financial and operational reporting and dashboards; precise funds transfer pricing and profitability analysis; and incentive compensation management aligned with corporate goals all on a unified platform available in the cloud or on premise. The Axiom Financial Institutions Suite empowers professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making.
This software has been building a strong foundation in the financial institutions industry and is the product of choice for many forward-looking companies.
"As we continue to grow, our reporting requirements are constantly evolving," said Sandra Dudley, SVP, Director Corporate Development and Financial Planning & Analysis for Byline Bank. "From becoming a public company with SEC requirements to acquisitions involving adjustments to our organizational structure, Axiom has allowed for these changes to be made seamlessly. Less time and energy is spent on the actual reporting of the numbers and is better spent toward their interpretation in order to drive business decisions."
Leaders of the most recent financial institutions to join Kaufman Hall's list of clients expect that the Axiom software will set their institutions on the path to more robust financial performance. The company's latest offering for financial institutions, Axiom Relationship Profitability and Pricing System, reflects a commitment to continued performance innovation, helping institutions accurately price, analyze, and manage business to retain and expand their best customer relationships.
"Our team is committed to helping our clients reach their full business potential," said Ken Levey, vice president, financial institutions for Kaufman Hall. "We are excited to be offering a unique and rapidly-growing set of software solutions to help financial institutions make more informed business decisions and build a stronger future for their clients, members and investors."
About Kaufman Hall
Kaufman Hall is the performance solution company that helps the management teams of organizations in dynamic, disrupted, and transforming industries improve financial performance, make strategic decisions, and plan their futures. Our solutions are driven by rigorous analytics to help organizational leadership achieve the transformative outcomes they need to compete and win. With specific expertise in targeted industries, including financial services, Kaufman Hall hires the best of the best to partner with clients and solve the toughest business problems on earth.
Kaufman Hall's Axiom Financial Institutions Suite provides sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions for banks, credit unions, and farm credit associations that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model and forecast scenarios, and optimize organizational decision-making. Solutions for strategic decision management, budgeting and forecasting, funds transfer pricing and profitability management, reporting and analytics, and incentive compensation management are delivered on a single unified platform.
Press Contact:
Philip Anast
Amendola Communications (for Kaufman Hall)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 312-576-6990
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaufman-halls-axiom-software-now-the-financial-performance-management-software-choice-for-100-financial-institutions-300774991.html
SOURCE Kaufman Hall
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST