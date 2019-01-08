Axalta redefines what's possible for the refinish industry with its Digital Colour Management in EMEA

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 02:00 PM EST
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, is redefining what is possible for car repair bodyshops of all sizes by helping them increase their efficiency through digital technology. Axalta's Digital Colour Management uses a cloud-based colour management system that enables bodyshops to handle the entire colour retrieval and colour mixing processes not only completely digitally, but also 100% wirelessly – something that is unique to Axalta, and a first for the industry.
Instead of matching colours by eye, with Axalta's Digital Colour Management refinishers simply take colour readings of a vehicle's paintwork using Axalta's digital spectrophotometers, which wirelessly send the readings to Axalta's constantly-updated online global colour database. The best match can be selected on a smartphone or a tablet and sent via WiFi to an IP scale for mixing the colour formula. Labels and other print-outs can be handled wirelessly as well. A PC can still be used in the mixing room, but it is not required anymore. And thanks to the wireless data exchange between connectable devices, everything can be accessed by everyone in the same bodyshop network. There are also other online functionalities like stock management, paint shop management and e-ordering, as well as the ability to connect with many other digital management systems used in the bodyshop.
Adrien Schrobiltgen, Vice President for Axalta's refinish business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, says, "Axalta's Digital Colour Management is the pinnacle of our digital services that help bodyshops be more accurate, more efficient and more profitable. And the premise is simple; the whole colour management process is carried out with our digital and wireless technologies using only a smartphone or a tablet. Colour chips, cables and PCs are a thing of the past."
Axalta has a long and proven history of driving innovation in modern colour management. In early 2018 it marked the sale of more than 50,000 spectrophotometers globally.
Schrobiltgen concludes, "We are delighted that Axalta is the only company to provide the option to carry out the entire process digitally and wirelessly. We are giving our refinishers the right tools to place them at the cutting edge of digital transformation that's happening in the refinish industry today, which in turn will help them achieve a solid competitive edge."
For more information about Axalta and its Digital Colour Management, please visit www.refinish.axalta.eu.
About Axalta
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colourful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14 000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
Contact
Chantal Bachelier-Moore
DA Public Relations Ltd
D +44 207 692 4964
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-redefines-whats-possible-for-the-refinish-industry-with-its-digital-colour-management-in-emea-300774136.html
SOURCE Axalta
