Stern Pinball Announces New Munsters Pinball Machines

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 02:00 PM EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, proudly announced today the availability of a new line of pinball machines celebrating the iconic American TV hit sitcom, The Munsters.
Players will be transported to 1313 Mockingbird Lane, joining the entire Munsters family on this haunted pinball adventure. Featuring Herman, Raven, Lily, Spot and Grandpa, players will work their way towards Munster Madness in this frightfully funny and action-packed pinball world under glass. The Munsters pinball machines will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.
"The Munsters are iconic and timeless, and it was time to create a pinball experience around this freaky-fun family. With beautiful artwork inspired by the supernatural family, this theme is perfect for a pinball machine," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.
Stern's The Munsters Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models feature stunning and distinctive hand-drawn art. Each game features a custom sculpted Herman bash toy with magnetized ball catch, highlighting Herman multiball. In addition, all models include a pop-up Spot bash toy hidden under the left ramp, a custom sculpted Drag-U-La toy car featured near a left shooter lane kicker, as well as a metal turn-around, flip-up ramp.
The Premium and Limited Edition models both feature Grandpa's laboratory, a lower playfield that features 2 mini flippers, 2 ramps, a Grandpa bash target, a digital number display, and a multiball feature. The Premium model features an exclusive black and white custom art package in homage to classic black and white TV.
The Limited Edition – only 500 units globally – includes additional unique features such as an exclusive mirrored backglass, anti-reflection pinball glass, shaker motor, exclusive custom art blades, a custom autographed bottom arch, a sequentially numbered plaque, and exclusive custom casket-themed cabinet artwork.
Complementing the immersive theme and exciting gameplay experience, Stern Pinball's powerful SPIKE™ electronics hardware system enables high-definition graphics and innovative animations on the high-definition video display. SPIKE™ reduces system complexity and energy usage resulting in enhanced reliability and simplified servicing. The state-of-the-art electronic system also powers a high-fidelity 3-channel audio system that is three times more powerful than audio systems of previous generations.
Pricing and Availability:
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price:
MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.
Pro Model:
$US 5,999
Premium Model:
$US 7,599
Limited Edition Model:
$US 8,999
The Munsters pinball is available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.
About Stern Pinball, Inc.
Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.
Recent Stern Pinball titles include The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes international competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.
All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stern-pinball-announces-new-munsters-pinball-machines-300774676.html
SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.
