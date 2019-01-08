Vision and Strategy: David Gersten Joins Dynamic Consulting

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 02:00 PM EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Consulting announced today that David Gersten has joined their leadership team as a Microsoft Dynamics Practice Manager. Gersten brings nearly a decade of experience in the Microsoft channel to this new role, where he will help the company build on the success of Microsoft's Business Applications. These include Microsoft Dynamics GP and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central – both of which are midmarket favorites – and Microsoft Dynamics AX and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations in the enterprise space.
Gersten has held a variety of board and committee chair positions in the Microsoft ecosphere, including the International Association of Microsoft Certified Partners (IAMCP), GP User Group (GPUG), CRM User Group (CRMUG), Dynamics 365 User Group (D365UG), and Business Central User Group (BCUG), to name a few. He was also Co-Chair of the SoCal IT Roundtable and a member of both the GPUG Partner Action Committee and the Channel Marketing Alliance. His most recent role was VP of Sales and Marketing for a California-based Microsoft Dynamics VAR (Value Added Reseller).
Jonathan Stypula, Dynamic Consulting's Founder and President, stated: "We're excited to bring David on board to execute our vision and growth strategy. The popular Microsoft's Dynamics ERP and CRM solutions will be further enhanced by the opportunities available to our entire Dynamics base through applications such as Power BI and the strength of Azure services. David brings not only his expertise in these areas, but also his deep and wide relationships in the Microsoft Dynamics Channel."
Dynamic Consulting's team of solution architects hold 102 certifications and has more than 100 years of combined experience in Microsoft Dynamics implementations. They leverage Microsoft best practices in project approach and application use, so that their customers can realize a higher ROI (Return on Investment), a lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), and gain long-term competitive advantages in their respective markets.
"I share Jonathan's vision for his company and look forward to bringing my energy, experience, and expertise to bear in my new role as I focus on expanding the overall Microsoft Dynamics mid-market practice," says Gersten. "I'm honored to join the terrific team at Dynamic Consulting and to have this opportunity to contribute to the company's continued growth, direction, and brand in 2019 and beyond."
About Dynamic Consulting
Dynamic Consulting is a Microsoft Gold partner that provides consulting services to support successful implementations and strategic management of Microsoft Dynamics solutions. They design, implement and maintain business ready Microsoft solutions with strict compliance to standard functionality and upgradability. Their goal is to guide clients through the difficulties inherent to ERP projects. By leveraging Microsoft best practices in project approach and application use their customers realize higher return on investment, lower their total cost of ownership and gain long term competitive advantages within their market.
Dynamic Consulting has offices strategically located in New York City, Chicago, and Irvine.
http://www.dynamicconsulting.com
SOURCE Dynamic Consulting
