NES Financial to Sponsor 2019 Los Angeles Opportunity Zone Expo

|January 8, 2019 02:00 PM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NES Financial, the leading provider of Opportunity Zone Fund administration solutions, announced today that it will be a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming 2019 Opportunity Zone Expo, to be held in Los Angeles, CA, on January 25th.
The Opportunity Zone Expo's organizers designed this daylong event to be the country's leading education, networking and marketing platform for key players in the Opportunity Zone industry. It will feature industry-expert panels and networking sessions at which OZ Fund managers and prospective investors can connect with one another.
Reid Thomas, Executive VP and General Manager of the Specialty Fund Administration division at NES Financial, will participate in the Expo panel titled "Follow Your Money," speaking on industry best practices and the attributes investors should look for when choosing an Opportunity Zone Fund.
"The past year has seen tremendous growth in the Opportunity Zone industry," said Mr. Thomas. "However, the program's potential has only just begun to be realized. Events like the Los Angeles OZ Expo, which will educate investors on what to look for in an OZ project, are necessary to establish trust and facilitate the flow of capital to these projects."
Since NES Financial introduced its purpose-built Opportunity Zone Fund Administration Suite, its solutions have quickly become the benchmark for institutional-level OZ Fund administration, offering the maximum in security, transparency and compliance to fund managers and their investors.
"We're pleased that NES Financial will be participating in the Expo, both as a sponsor and as a panel contributor," said Kamyar Amiri-Davani, one of the event's organizers. "Their experience providing fund administration to more mature, established financial sectors, such as private equity, can benefit the OZ industry as a whole by raising the bar and defining best practices in the space."
In addition to the moderated industry-expert panels, the Opportunity Zone Expo will feature keynote presentations from Congressman Alex Mooney and Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who will speak on policy and regulatory aspects of the program.
For more information, including a full list of guest speakers and panel subjects, visit OpportunityZoneExpo.com. If you would like to attend the Expo, please sign up at the OZ Expo registration page.
For information about NES Financial's Opportunity Zone Fund Administration Suite, please visit their Opportunity Zone Resource Center.
About NES Financial
NES Financial is a Silicon Valley financial technology (FinTech) company providing technology-enabled solutions and services for the efficient back- and middle-office administration of complex financial transactions. Serving private equity, commercial real estate, and Fortune 1000 clientele, NES Financial offers industry-leading private equity fund administration, loan servicing, specialized EB-5 and Opportunity Zone Fund Administration, and 1031 tax-deferred exchange services. Their unwavering commitment to data security, operational redundancy, and compliance reporting is evidenced by 12 consecutive years of successful independent audits of their technology, processes, and financial controls. Today, NES Financial services over 190 funds, administers over $20B annually, and has worked with more than 675 EB-5 projects. For more information, visit nesfinancial.com.
