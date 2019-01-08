AggData Announces Key Milestones in Concert With 10-Year Anniversary

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, AggData has announced several key company milestones, including the expansion of its retail location database to include more than 6,000 monitored companies and 5.5 million total locational records. The Company now maintains the largest international database, with coverage in roughly 250 countries and territories. Furthermore, AggData implements a proprietary four-tier Quality Assurance process that includes final verification by a team of in-house, industry-specific analysts. AggData is now fully integrated with many of today's leading platforms and is available in virtually all formats, including API.
Given the ever-changing nature of today's retail landscape, AggData is focusing its coverage on both large chains and emerging/digitally native brands with plans for future growth. In addition, AggData is tracking both historical and future store data, allowing customers to analyze expansion efforts, ascertain which retailers and restaurants are seeking opportunities within specific states or geographies, identify companies that have been quietly closing stores over time, and gauge necessary divestments. AggData's historical database now goes back a full ten years, while our forward-looking data now includes thousands of future store opening/closings through 2021.
Commenting on enhancements to AggData's store activity tracking, Lawrence Sarf, CEO of Market Service Inc. dba AggData, stated, "2018 was a record-breaking year for AggData, and we are entering 2019 with clear strategic priorities to continue investing in both cutting-edge technology and expanding the depth and breadth of our product offerings. Each month, we add dozens of new companies to our database, and continue to focus on retailers of all sizes, including many new retail concepts with single-digit store counts poised for rapid expansion. We are also tracking thousands of future retail openings and closings, which offers our customers a completely unique perspective on the evolving retail landscape. As we celebrate our tenth year of business, I'd like to thank our loyal employees and customers to whom we owe this tremendous success as the leading provider of location data."
For more information on AggData, please contact Jordan Roberts at (800) 789-0123 x804 or visit the website at http://www.aggdata.com.
Market Service, Inc. (d/b/a ARMS) along with sister company Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (publisher of F&D Reports & Creditntell) are recognized as leading financial consulting firms specializing in the analysis of public and private companies in numerous retail segments. The focus of their analysis is to deliver the key intelligence today's busy professional needs to make a highly informed decision without sifting through pages of non-essential data. MSI/ICI monitors over 600 public and private retailers throughout North America and tracks over 65,000 businesses for trade credit experience, public abstract information (tax liens, litigation, etc.) and supplier delinquencies. Its analyst team has used in-house scoring models and predictive measuring tools to identify early warning signs in numerous recent retail bankruptcies and utilized the new mapping technology to evaluate store closings in ARMS/ICI's comprehensive coverage of The Sports Authority, Macy's, Inc., Aeropostale, Inc., Chico's FAS Inc., The Children's Place, Inc., Sears Holdings Corp., The Finish Line, Inc., and many others. To learn more, visit our websites at http://www.fdarms.com, http://www.fdreports.com, and http://www.creditntell.com
