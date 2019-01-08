Perficient to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019
Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference.
The event takes place January 15-16, 2019 in New York City and is the forum for public and private institutional investors to seek out new investment opportunities and hear the latest updates and trends for the coming year.
Perficient Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Davis will highlight the company’s recent performance and future prospects at the event. Perficient’s presentation at 10:40 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, January 16, will be webcast live and archived at: http://wsw.com/webcast/needham89/prft/
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2018. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
