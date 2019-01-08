Chicory and MilkPEP Partner to Release Shoppable Digital Milk Aisle

We love to celebrate how much easier online grocery shopping has made our lives. But the art of standing in the aisle and choosing our favorite brand, or discovering a new one because of a fun label (the fun part of grocery shopping) has been lost with all of tech’s latest automations.

Enter: The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP)—a national board funded by the nation’s milk companies to promote the consumption of fluid milk—and Chicory—the New York City-based grocery tech company. In partnership with Campbell Ewald and Arc Worldwide, Chicory and MilkPEP announced today that they have joined forces to stimulate ecommerce growth of dairy milk using a first-to-market digital milk aisle experience.

How it works:

1. First, MilkPEP is utilizing Chicory’s Premium in-recipe ads to promote milk to recipe viewers in their network of over 1,000 influencer food sites. Any time a consumer views a recipe containing “milk,” an ad saying “shop now!” will appear. Shoppable ads will either promote online shopping at Meijer or AmazonFresh and will roll out to additional retailers following the test.

2. With a click, the user will land on an interstitial digital milk aisle page. The page will list all of the real milk products and brands available in the user’s area, at the featured retailer.

3. Once the user selects their preferred product, the item will be automatically added into the user’s digital cart.

To make this partnership possible, Chicory worked with Campbell Ewald, the lead strategic agency and Arc Worldwide the shopper agency at milk’s defense. MilkPEP’s mission is to transform how people think about dairy milk in an age of energy drinks and plant-based alternatives

“The opportunities for digital aisle tech are huge,” said Chicory CEO Yuni Sameshima. “We have had a lot of interest from trade boards, here at Chicory, but we needed to find a way to offer equal visibility to all of the brands that were members of those boards--so with MilkPEP, there are many, many members of their board, all who deserve equal ecommerce support. The digital aisle gives the consumer a good look at all of their options and allows boards like MilkPEP to equitably represent all of their partners.”

The innovative ecommerce initiative is the latest by the NYC-based startup, following the success with their shoppable recipe platform (used by brands like Campbell’s, General Mills, and Avocados from Mexico) and shoppable in-recipe ads for various CPG brands. MilkPEP is the first client to take advantage of the digital aisle tech.

About Chicory

Chicory is a technology company based in New York City that uses artificial intelligence to create digital grocery experiences. In 2014, Chicory launched its core product, the "Get Ingredients" button, which allows consumers to get to online recipe ingredients delivered from various grocers and retailers. Within two years, Chicory added over 1,000 recipe partners and became the largest shoppable recipe network in the country. They launched an advertising platform in 2016, leveraging their network to help food brands reach consumers who are in-market for grocery and CPG products. Today, Chicory reaches approximately 80 million unique monthly users and has partnered with companies like Peapod, Time, Inc., and General Mills International to lay the groundwork for the future of grocery. To learn more, please visit https://chicory.co/.

About MilkPEP

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation’s milk companies and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. MilkPEP activities are led by a 20-member board and monitored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service.

About Campbell Ewald

Campbell Ewald is a U.S.-based full service, fully integrated advertising and marketing communications agency. The agency provides both traditional and specialized capabilities including advertising; insights and strategic planning; creative development; integrated content strategy and creation; CRM; media planning and buying; in-house production; and analytics. With offices in Detroit, Los Angeles and New York, Campbell Ewald has been recognized as one of Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and one of the top 10 agencies in North America by the Warc 100. Campbell Ewald’s work on behalf of clients has been honored by, among others, the Cannes International Advertising Festival, the Effies, the One Show, the AAF Mosaic Awards, the ECHO Awards and ADWEEK.

About Arc Worldwide:

Arc Worldwide is a shopper activation agency that creates meaningful and irresistible solutions to drive conversion by eliminating shopper resistance.

