Best of 2018: AssureSign Leads Electronic Signature Market

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureSign, the market's leading electronic signature provider, has been named a Market Leader in the Electronic Signature Software category for the 2018 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.
After being evaluated alongside 19 competitors, AssureSign received an overall score of 90, qualifying the company as a select leader within the industry. The Market Leader designation is awarded to hand-picked vendors with substantial market share and those who are highly regarded by their sizable customer base.
"Being recognized as a market leader further acknowledges our company's success, and I continue to be proud of the work we've accomplished as a team of dedicated professionals," said David Brinkman, President and CEO of AssureSign. "I'm excited for us to continue this upward trajectory and look forward to continued success in the new year."
The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and reviews from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Electronic Signature Software space through real customer experiences. Scores are determined by multiple factors including number of total reviews, customer success content, social media presence, and vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends.
The Market Leader designation is awarded to vendors with substantial customer base & market share and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Highly rated by customers, AssureSign consistently publishes high-quality vendor produced customer success content and curate's quality customer reviews from multiple third-party sites.
The full report, along with AssureSign's profile, which includes detailed product scorecards is available for you to download here: https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/assuresign
About AssureSign:
AssureSign simplifies the world's most powerful action — the signature. Available as an on-premise, customizable solution for the enterprise and as an on-demand, SaaS solution for small business, AssureSign enables any business to create and execute a secure and seamless signature experience. By offering the electronic signature industry's most flexible API, AssureSign has also built an extensive partner program with a proven revenue stream. Founded in 2000, AssureSign has executed over 400 million electronic signatures for many of the world's most well-known brands.
About FeaturedCustomers:
FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMBs. For more information, visit their website.
