Nova classificação internacional da CTA lista 16 Países com liderança em inovação

|January 8, 2019 02:40 PM EST
Durante a State of the Industry Address da Consumer Technology Association (CTA) na CES® 2019, a CTA anunciou que 16 dos 61 países são os líderes mundiais em melhor ambiente para a inovação, de acordo com o seu novo 2019 International Innovation Scorecard. Os Campeões de Inovação deste ano são Austrália, Canadá, Dinamarca, Estônia, Finlândia, Alemanha, Israel, Luxemburgo, Holanda, Nova Zelândia, Noruega, Cingapura, Suécia, Suíça, Reino Unido e Estados Unidos.
Durante o discurso de abertura da CTA, a secretária de estado para Assuntos Econômicos e Climáticos da Holanda, Mona Keijzer, o secretário de estado de Comércio Internacional do Reino Unido, Dr. Liam Fox, e o Ministro da Educação e Pesquisa, Mailis Reps, da Estônia, se uniram a Gary Shapiro, presidente e diretor executivo da CTA, no palco para receber os prêmios de Campeão de Inovação em nome de seus países.
“Estes países são líderes a nível internacional em crescimento da inovação”, disse Shapiro. “Quando se trata de tecnologia e política, eles valorizam inovadores disruptivos. Para ser líderes em inovação, as nações devem abandonar as regras protecionistas e acabar com as barreiras limitadoras na criação das próximas grandes startups que mudarão o mundo para melhor.”
Os novos Campeões de Inovação incluem os homenageados pela primeira vez, Alemanha e Israel. A Alemanha subiu ao nível mais alto graças ao crescimento de novos negócios e ao amplo acesso a serviços de telecomunicações e on-line. Em Israel, mais da metade (51,5%) de sua força de trabalho está empregada em atividades altamente qualificadas, quase metade (46,8%) de seus estudantes universitários obtém diplomas em áreas STEM - perdendo apenas para Cingapura - e 4,3% de seu produto interno bruto (PIB) vai para pesquisa e desenvolvimento (P&D), mais do que qualquer outro país no Scorecard.
No geral, os Campeões de Inovação geralmente superam outros países em medidas de liberdade, banda larga, atividade empreendedora, resiliência – – uma nova categoria para quantificar até que ponto o governo e a sociedade de um país são sustentáveis - e veículos autônomos.
Enquanto isso, três ex-campeões de inovação caíram no ranking de 2019. A principal taxa de imposto individual de 55% da Áustria, a queda de 15% em investimentos em P&D da República Tcheca em relação ao ano anterior e a decisão de Portugal de pressionar sites de aluguel de curto prazo a compartilhar seus dados com o governo fizeram com que perdessem posição como líderes da inovação este ano.
Outras tendências de 2019 incluem:
- Pequenos países tendem a liderar investimentos em P&D. Israel e Coreia do Sul gastaram a maior parte do seu PIB em P&D, com mais de 4%, seguidos pela Suíça (3,4%), Suécia (3,3%) e Áustria (3,1%).
- Em cada continente, os países com velocidades médias de download acima de 18 Mbps também foram classificados.
- Oito dos 10 países mais resilientes - classificados em critérios que incluem a visibilidade das cadeias de fornecimento e a força da infraestrutura física e digital - são europeus.
- Nenhum dos 38 países que retornaram observou queda de classificação em veículos autônomos. Na verdade, muitos incentivaram ainda mais o desenvolvimento de veículos autônomos, implantando veículos de transporte público autônomos ou se preparando para construir pistas de testes internacionais. Ano após ano, estamos vendo mais países adotarem leis que permitem testes de SDV.
- Os EUA e a China dominam em unicórnios - startups domésticas avaliadas em US$ 1 bilhão ou mais - criadas na última década, por 10 milhões de pessoas na população. Os EUA lideram com 133, a China tem 120 e o terceiro, o Reino Unido, tem 12.
O International Innovation Scorecard de 2019 inclui 23 países adicionais, para um total de 61 países, além da União Europeia. O International Innovation Scorecard é uma análise comparativa em 14 categorias diferentes, incluindo velocidades médias de banda larga, compartilhamento de políticas de economia, adoção de veículos autônomos, regulamentações de drones e a capacidade de um país de resistir e se recuperar de desastres. Para mais informações, acesse www.internationalscorecard.com.
