|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 02:43 PM EST
WOODSTOCK, Ontario, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garry J. Honcoop is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Printing in recognition of his role as CEO at Wonderland Printing Limited.
With its inception in 1979, Wonderland Printing Limited has provided exceptional printing services for decades. Dedicated to providing their clients with innovative solutions to better serve them, Wonderland's mission is to "helped businesses and organizations communicate their message and enhance their image." With commercial printing, Wonderland brings their clients story to life. Comprised of a team of well trained technicians utilizing cutting edge technology, Wonderland prides themselves on their exceptional customer service. Offering a wide range of services, Wonderland Printing specializes in business cards, stationary, letterhead, envelopes, forms, brochures, flyers, postcards, direct mailers, catalogues, magazines, and more.
Working in the finance and tax industry for over forty years, Garry J. Honcoop has owned his own tax company for twenty nine years. With a year of experience in the printing business, Honcoop has served his current position as CEO of Wonderland Printing for the past year. An esteemed entrepreneur, Honcoop has attained extensive experience in the areas of finance and taxes.
While pursuing his educational endeavors, Honcoop attended Wilfred Laurier where he completed several accounting courses.
Charitable to various organizations, Honcoop is an active member of STEP. Currently serving as Treasurer at Woodstock District Developmental Services, Honcoop is involved with many other benevolent organizations.
When he is not working, Honcoop is a Snooker Player.
For more information, please visit http://www.wonderlandprinting.com/
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garry-j-honcoop-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300774919.html
SOURCE Continental Who's Who
