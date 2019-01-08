SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Pat Romanski, Gary Arora, Zakia Bouachraoui, Yeshim Deniz, Liz McMillan

Global Wireless Speaker Market 2018-2023: Growing Online Music Streaming, Voice Searches Gaining Prominence & Increasing Penetration of Internet
By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
 
  

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2019

The "Wireless Speaker Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless speaker market size is expected to reach revenues of over $27 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 17% 2018-2023.

The global wireless speaker market is driven factors such as ease of usage, connectivity, skillsets, design, sensor technology, voice-recognition, and signal transmission. The increasing proliferation of Bluetooth speakers and multiroom wifi speakers will boost revenues in the global wireless speaker market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global wireless speaker market by connectivity type, price range, end-user type, distribution channels, and geography.

The development of wireless connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect to smartphones, tablets, PCs, or any other dedicated wireless controller is propelling the growth of the global wireless speaker market. The introduction of Bluetooth speakers and Wi-Fi speakers is changing the technological landscape in the global market. The growing demand for innovative audio equipment is encouraging the leading players to launch new products in the market to attract new consumers.

The introduction of sound reinforcement equipment that supports various technologies such Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Basic Rate/Enhanced Data Rate (BR/EDR) will enable vendors to manufacture products that are flexible to the needs of the consumers in the global market. The launch of smart speakers that provide ease-of-use along with a taste of innovation is transforming the market.

The development of Europe, North America, and APAC economy is boosting the demand for consumer durable products, thereby driving the requirement for improved products in the global market. The rising awareness of wireless and remote speakers in the residential sectors of emerging nations will have a positive impact on the global market. The increasing per capita income, rising number of dual-income households, and growing spending on innovative devices are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the global wireless speaker market.

The increasing adoption of smart homes and implementation of connected devices is contributing to the revenues in the global market. The proliferation of online retailers such as Amazon, JD.com, and eBay offering products from several key vendors will result in the evolution of the global market. The global wireless speakers market is projected to reach revenues of more than $27 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period. The report also provides market size details in terms of unit shipment during the forecast period.

Wireless Speaker Market - Dynamics

The growing prominence of voice searches is propelling the growth of the global wireless speaker market. The usage of voice search is witnessing an unprecedented growth among consumers worldwide, and it is estimated that about 25% of the mobile queries and searches on Google's mobile application and Android devices were voice searches in 2017.

This increasing adoption of this technology is driving the development of voice assistant technology in the global market. Voice searches are gaining traction in advertising, payment, and processing activities thereby driving the demand for innovative speakers in the global market.

Some of the most popular voice assistant technology available in the market is Apple's Siri, OK Google, and Amazon's Alexa. The use of voice assistant technology as a personal assistant, fun and entertainment, general information, and local information provider will attribute to the development of the global wireless speaker market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage










4.1 Market Definition


4.2 Base Year


4.3 Scope of Study


4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Connectivity Type


4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type


4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Type


4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Price Range


4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats




5.1 Key Caveats


5.2 Inclusions


5.3 Exclusions


5.4 Currency Conversion


5.5 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction






7.1 Market Overview


7.2 Bluetooth


7.2.1 Overview


7.2.2 Evolution of Bluetooth


7.3 Bluetooth Technologies


7.3.1 By Radio


7.3.2 By Topology


7.3.3 By Solution


7.4 Working Mechanism of a Bluetooth Speaker


7.5 Virtual Assistants


7.5.1 Overview


7.5.2 Various Virtual Assistants


7.5.3 Interactions with End-users


7.6 MacroEconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth


7.6.1 Economic Development


7.6.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets


7.6.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets

8 Market Dynamics




8.1 Market Growth Enablers


8.1.1 Growing Online Music Streaming


8.1.2 Voice Searches Gaining Prominence


8.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Internet


8.1.4 Increased Adoption of Smart Homes


8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers


8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions


8.2 Market Growth Restraints


8.2.1 Low Internet Penetration in Developing Economies


8.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Increasing Labor Costs


8.2.3 Security Issues and Ethical Concerns


8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints


8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions


8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends


8.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Voice-first Technology


8.3.2 Increased Investment in IoT by Vendors


8.3.3 Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior


8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends


8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions

9 Value Chain Analysis




9.1 Value Chain overview


9.2 Value Chain Analysis


9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers


9.2.2 Manufacturers


9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers


9.2.4 Retailers


9.2.5 End-user

10 Introduction to Smart Home




10.1 Overview


10.2 IoT Specialized Networks


10.2.1 Bluetooth


10.2.2 ZigBee


10.2.3 Z-Wave


10.2.4 Thread


10.2.5 Wi-Fi


10.2.6 Cellular


10.3 Opportunities in Connected Living Market


10.4 Smart Device Ownership in Developed Countries

11 Market Landscape




11.1 Global Smart Home Devices market


11.1.1 Market Overview


11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast


11.2 Global Wireless Speaker Market


11.2.1 Historical Data 2014-2016


11.2.2 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023


11.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis


11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants


11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers


11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers


11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes


11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Market By Connectivity Type




12.1 Market Overview

13 Global Bluetooth Speaker Market




13.1 Market Size & Forecast


13.2 Market by Product Segmentation


13.2.1 Market Overview


13.2.2 Global Traditional Bluetooth Speaker Market


13.2.3 Global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market


13.2.4 Global Rugged Bluetooth Speaker Market

14 Global Wi-Fi Speaker Market




14.1 Market Size & Forecast


14.2 Segmentation based on Connectivity Technology


14.2.1 Market Overview


14.2.2 Global Wi-Fi-only Speaker Market


14.2.3 Global Hybrid Speaker Market


14.3 Segmentation based on Use of Digital Assistant


14.3.1 Global Smart Wi-Fi Speaker Market


14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast: First-party Smart Speaker Market


14.3.3 Market Size and Forecast: Third-party Smart Speaker Market


14.3.4 Global Non-smart Wi-Fi Speaker Market


14.4 Segmentation based on Room Placement


14.4.1 Global Single-room Wi-Fi Speaker Market


14.4.2 Global Multi-room Wi-Fi Speaker Market

15 Market by Price Range




15.1 Market Overview


15.2 Market Size & Forecast


15.2.1 Global Low-end Wireless Speaker Market


15.2.2 Global Mid-range Wireless Speaker Market


15.2.3 Global Premium Wireless Speaker Market

16 Market by End-Users




16.1 Market Overview


16.2 Market Size & Forecast


16.2.1 Global Residential Wireless Speaker Market


16.2.2 Global Commercial Wireless Speaker Market

17 Market by Distribution Channel




17.1 Market Overview


17.2 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution


17.3 Distribution through Retail Stores


17.4 Distribution through Online Websites

18 Market by Geographical Segmentation




18.1 Market Overview

19 North America: Wireless Speaker Market

20 Europe: Wireless Speaker Market

21 APAC: Wireless Speaker Market

22 Latin America: Wireless Speaker Market

23 MEA: Wireless Speaker Market

24 Competitive Landscape














24.1 Market Overview


24.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition


24.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index


24.3 Market Share Analysis


24.3.1 Bluetooth Speakers


24.3.2 Smart Speakers

25 Key Company profiles




25.1 Alibaba Group


25.2 Alphabet (Google)


25.3 Amazon.com


25.4 BEATS Electronics (Apple)


25.5 Bose


25.6 HARMAN International (Samsung)


25.7 Sonos


25.8 Sony

26 Other Prominent Vendors




26.1 Altec Lansing


26.2 Anker Innovations


26.3 AOMAIS


26.4 Apple


26.5 Artis


26.6 Axess


26.7 Avnera


26.8 Baidu


26.9 Bang & Olufsen


26.10 Beijing LingLong (JD.com)


26.11 Boat Lifestyle


26.12 Braven


26.13 Creative Technology


26.14 Deutsche Telekom


26.15 DOSS


26.16 D&M Holdings (Denon)


26.17 Edifier


26.18 Fabriq


26.19 Facebook


26.2 Forcovr (Shenzhen Guowei Security)


26.21 iBall


26.22 iClever


26.23 ION Audio


26.24 Invoxia


26.25 JAM Audio


26.26 JONTER


26.27 KaKao


26.28 KitSound by Kondor


26.29 Klipsch Group


26.30 Koninklijke Philips


26.31 KT


26.32 Lenovo


26.33 LG Electronics


26.34 LIBRATONE


26.35 LINE


26.36 Logitech


26.37 Micromax


26.38 Mobvoi


26.39 Monster Cable Products


26.4 Mpow


26.41 Mycroft AI


26.42 NAVER


26.43 NVIDIA


26.44 Onkyo & Pioneer


26.45 Orange


26.46 Panasonic


26.47 Photive


26.48 Plantronics


26.49 Polk Audio


26.5 Rock Space (RENQING TECHNOLOGY)


26.51 Samsung Electronics


26.52 SHARKK


26.53 Sharp


26.54 SK Telecom


26.55 Skullcandy


26.56 SoundBot


26.57 Supersonic


26.58 TAGG


26.59 Telefnica


26.60 Tencent


26.61 The House of Marley


26.62 TIBO


26.63 Tribitaudio


26.64 VicTsing


26.65 Xiaomi


26.66 Yamaha


26.67 Yandex


26.68 Zebronics



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zmnwmr/global_wireless?w=5

