Global Wireless Speaker Market 2018-2023: Growing Online Music Streaming, Voice Searches Gaining Prominence & Increasing Penetration of Internet

Article Rating:
The "Wireless Speaker Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless speaker market size is expected to reach revenues of over $27 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 17% 2018-2023.
The global wireless speaker market is driven factors such as ease of usage, connectivity, skillsets, design, sensor technology, voice-recognition, and signal transmission. The increasing proliferation of Bluetooth speakers and multiroom wifi speakers will boost revenues in the global wireless speaker market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global wireless speaker market by connectivity type, price range, end-user type, distribution channels, and geography.
The development of wireless connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect to smartphones, tablets, PCs, or any other dedicated wireless controller is propelling the growth of the global wireless speaker market. The introduction of Bluetooth speakers and Wi-Fi speakers is changing the technological landscape in the global market. The growing demand for innovative audio equipment is encouraging the leading players to launch new products in the market to attract new consumers.
The introduction of sound reinforcement equipment that supports various technologies such Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Basic Rate/Enhanced Data Rate (BR/EDR) will enable vendors to manufacture products that are flexible to the needs of the consumers in the global market. The launch of smart speakers that provide ease-of-use along with a taste of innovation is transforming the market.
The development of Europe, North America, and APAC economy is boosting the demand for consumer durable products, thereby driving the requirement for improved products in the global market. The rising awareness of wireless and remote speakers in the residential sectors of emerging nations will have a positive impact on the global market. The increasing per capita income, rising number of dual-income households, and growing spending on innovative devices are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the global wireless speaker market.
The increasing adoption of smart homes and implementation of connected devices is contributing to the revenues in the global market. The proliferation of online retailers such as Amazon, JD.com, and eBay offering products from several key vendors will result in the evolution of the global market. The global wireless speakers market is projected to reach revenues of more than $27 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period. The report also provides market size details in terms of unit shipment during the forecast period.
Wireless Speaker Market - Dynamics
The growing prominence of voice searches is propelling the growth of the global wireless speaker market. The usage of voice search is witnessing an unprecedented growth among consumers worldwide, and it is estimated that about 25% of the mobile queries and searches on Google's mobile application and Android devices were voice searches in 2017.
This increasing adoption of this technology is driving the development of voice assistant technology in the global market. Voice searches are gaining traction in advertising, payment, and processing activities thereby driving the demand for innovative speakers in the global market.
Some of the most popular voice assistant technology available in the market is Apple's Siri, OK Google, and Amazon's Alexa. The use of voice assistant technology as a personal assistant, fun and entertainment, general information, and local information provider will attribute to the development of the global wireless speaker market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Connectivity Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Type
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Price Range
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Bluetooth
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Evolution of Bluetooth
7.3 Bluetooth Technologies
7.3.1 By Radio
7.3.2 By Topology
7.3.3 By Solution
7.4 Working Mechanism of a Bluetooth Speaker
7.5 Virtual Assistants
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Various Virtual Assistants
7.5.3 Interactions with End-users
7.6 MacroEconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.6.1 Economic Development
7.6.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
7.6.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Growing Online Music Streaming
8.1.2 Voice Searches Gaining Prominence
8.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Internet
8.1.4 Increased Adoption of Smart Homes
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Low Internet Penetration in Developing Economies
8.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Increasing Labor Costs
8.2.3 Security Issues and Ethical Concerns
8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Voice-first Technology
8.3.2 Increased Investment in IoT by Vendors
8.3.3 Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
9.2.4 Retailers
9.2.5 End-user
10 Introduction to Smart Home
10.1 Overview
10.2 IoT Specialized Networks
10.2.1 Bluetooth
10.2.2 ZigBee
10.2.3 Z-Wave
10.2.4 Thread
10.2.5 Wi-Fi
10.2.6 Cellular
10.3 Opportunities in Connected Living Market
10.4 Smart Device Ownership in Developed Countries
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Global Smart Home Devices market
11.1.1 Market Overview
11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Global Wireless Speaker Market
11.2.1 Historical Data 2014-2016
11.2.2 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023
11.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Market By Connectivity Type
12.1 Market Overview
13 Global Bluetooth Speaker Market
13.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Market by Product Segmentation
13.2.1 Market Overview
13.2.2 Global Traditional Bluetooth Speaker Market
13.2.3 Global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market
13.2.4 Global Rugged Bluetooth Speaker Market
14 Global Wi-Fi Speaker Market
14.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Segmentation based on Connectivity Technology
14.2.1 Market Overview
14.2.2 Global Wi-Fi-only Speaker Market
14.2.3 Global Hybrid Speaker Market
14.3 Segmentation based on Use of Digital Assistant
14.3.1 Global Smart Wi-Fi Speaker Market
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast: First-party Smart Speaker Market
14.3.3 Market Size and Forecast: Third-party Smart Speaker Market
14.3.4 Global Non-smart Wi-Fi Speaker Market
14.4 Segmentation based on Room Placement
14.4.1 Global Single-room Wi-Fi Speaker Market
14.4.2 Global Multi-room Wi-Fi Speaker Market
15 Market by Price Range
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.2.1 Global Low-end Wireless Speaker Market
15.2.2 Global Mid-range Wireless Speaker Market
15.2.3 Global Premium Wireless Speaker Market
16 Market by End-Users
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.2.1 Global Residential Wireless Speaker Market
16.2.2 Global Commercial Wireless Speaker Market
17 Market by Distribution Channel
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
17.3 Distribution through Retail Stores
17.4 Distribution through Online Websites
18 Market by Geographical Segmentation
18.1 Market Overview
19 North America: Wireless Speaker Market
20 Europe: Wireless Speaker Market
21 APAC: Wireless Speaker Market
22 Latin America: Wireless Speaker Market
23 MEA: Wireless Speaker Market
24 Competitive Landscape
24.1 Market Overview
24.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition
24.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
24.3 Market Share Analysis
24.3.1 Bluetooth Speakers
24.3.2 Smart Speakers
25 Key Company profiles
25.1 Alibaba Group
25.2 Alphabet (Google)
25.3 Amazon.com
25.4 BEATS Electronics (Apple)
25.5 Bose
25.6 HARMAN International (Samsung)
25.7 Sonos
25.8 Sony
26 Other Prominent Vendors
26.1 Altec Lansing
26.2 Anker Innovations
26.3 AOMAIS
26.4 Apple
26.5 Artis
26.6 Axess
26.7 Avnera
26.8 Baidu
26.9 Bang & Olufsen
26.10 Beijing LingLong (JD.com)
26.11 Boat Lifestyle
26.12 Braven
26.13 Creative Technology
26.14 Deutsche Telekom
26.15 DOSS
26.16 D&M Holdings (Denon)
26.17 Edifier
26.18 Fabriq
26.19 Facebook
26.2 Forcovr (Shenzhen Guowei Security)
26.21 iBall
26.22 iClever
26.23 ION Audio
26.24 Invoxia
26.25 JAM Audio
26.26 JONTER
26.27 KaKao
26.28 KitSound by Kondor
26.29 Klipsch Group
26.30 Koninklijke Philips
26.31 KT
26.32 Lenovo
26.33 LG Electronics
26.34 LIBRATONE
26.35 LINE
26.36 Logitech
26.37 Micromax
26.38 Mobvoi
26.39 Monster Cable Products
26.4 Mpow
26.41 Mycroft AI
26.42 NAVER
26.43 NVIDIA
26.44 Onkyo & Pioneer
26.45 Orange
26.46 Panasonic
26.47 Photive
26.48 Plantronics
26.49 Polk Audio
26.5 Rock Space (RENQING TECHNOLOGY)
26.51 Samsung Electronics
26.52 SHARKK
26.53 Sharp
26.54 SK Telecom
26.55 Skullcandy
26.56 SoundBot
26.57 Supersonic
26.58 TAGG
26.59 Telefnica
26.60 Tencent
26.61 The House of Marley
26.62 TIBO
26.63 Tribitaudio
26.64 VicTsing
26.65 Xiaomi
26.66 Yamaha
26.67 Yandex
26.68 Zebronics
Jan. 8, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 02:45 PM EST
