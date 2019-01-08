P&R Dental Strategies Granted Full URAC Reaccreditation Through 2022

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 02:49 PM EST
HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC, the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to a variety of dental stakeholders, today announced that it has been granted full URAC reaccreditation for its Health Utilization Management program with a perfect score of 100%. P&R Dental Strategies' utilization management procedures have been accredited by URAC since 2010, and the recent reaccreditation extends URAC accreditation through 2022.
URAC's Health Utilization Management accreditation ensures that all organizations conducting utilization review follow a clinically sound process and respect patients' and providers' rights while giving payers reasonable guidelines to follow. Accreditation ensures the adequacy of health utilization management programs through evaluation against broadly recognized standards and measures. The URAC Accreditation Committee reviewed P&R Dental Strategies' procedures and granted full accreditation pursuant to its Health Utilization Management, Version 7.3 standards, with URAC President and CEO Kylanne Green commenting: "Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. P&R Dental Strategies' URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing Health Utilization Management functions. URAC's utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers."
Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, commented, "This important reaccreditation from URAC demonstrates our company-wide commitment to quality. Continued recognition from URAC shows that, year after year, our operations are clinically sound, secure and HIPAA compliant and that our technology platform is truly cutting edge."
Mr. Sheils added, "At P&R we are committed to following best practices, meeting the highest of standards and dedicated to remaining the 'gold standard' in the outsourced professional claim review industry. Meeting the strict standards of one of the most highly regarded third-party accreditation firms like URAC, proves to our clients that P&R Dental Strategies is a highly trusted partner in utilization review and healthcare services."
For more information about P&R Dental Strategies' URAC accreditation, visit: https://accreditnet2.urac.org//uracportal/Directory/CompanyView/10890. Additional information about URAC's Health Utilization Management accreditation program can be found at https://www.urac.org/accreditation-and-measurement/accreditation-programs/all-programs/health-utilization-management/
For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email [email protected]
About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC
P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.
About URAC
Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.
Joe Mann
Vice President of Marketing
P&R Dental Strategies, LLC
[email protected]
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST