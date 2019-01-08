TCL debuta en el rango extendido de los televisores 8K accionados por IA en CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 02:58 PM EST
TCL, tercera marca global más importante de televisión y compañía líder para electrónica de consumo, debutó hoy con sus últimos televisores 8K accionados por inteligencia artificial (IA), que incluyen la emblemática TV 8K QLED X10 TCL y una TV emblemática de 8 series, su primera TV 8K QLED para el mercado estadounidense, en la Muestra Internacional de Electrónica de Consumo 2019 (International Consumer Electronics Show 2019). La compañía también anunció oficialmente que se ha unido a la Asociación 8K como miembro fundador y lanzó la nueva plataforma para su marca para soluciones de IA, I-IN TLC.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006011/es/
TCL X10 QLED 8K TV (Photo: Business Wire)
AI-IN TCLes la nueva plataforma de IA de la marca TCL, bajo la cual estarán agrupados todos sus productos accionados por IA, se integrará exitosamente a sus socios en tecnología inteligente como Android TV™, Roku (solo Norteamérica) y Amazon Alexa. Con esta plataforma, TCL construye un ecosistema inteligente que provee a los consumidores una experiencia de vida personalizada simple.
Bajo la plataforma de la marca, AI-IN TCL, las funciones clave de la TV 8K QLED X10 TLC de 75 pulgadas, disponible en mercados seleccionados a partir de la segunda mitad de 2019, incluyen:
- Tecnología de pantalla 8K con una resolución de 7.680 x 4.320 (33,2 megapíxeles), cuadriplicando la cantidad total de píxeles de un televisor 4K y suministrando imágenes detalladas que son más cercanas a la vida real en cuanto a claridad;
- La tecnología de pantalla Quantum Dot soporta una amplia gama de colores, casi al 100% de la cobertura de espacio de color DCI-P3;
- Solución de zonas de control de ultracontraste;
- Tecnología de imágenes Dolby Vision®;
- Barra de sonido de alto nivel de tecnología de audio Onkyo y Dolby Atmos®;
- Tv Android con Asistente de Google Assistant incorporado;
- Barra de sonido de IA integrada;
- Un diseño simplista, de solo 14,5 mm en su punto de menor espesor, lo que la hace uno de los productos de 75 pulgadas con retroiluminación directa de menor espesor en la industria, reduciendo la distancia óptica a 4 mm;
- Diseño de visión completa.
El televisor emblemático 8K QLED de la serie 8 para el mercado estadounidense estará disponible en 2019. Se revelarán las especificaciones detalladas del mismo a su debido tiempo.
*Las especificaciones y tamaños difieren en las distintas regiones. la disponibilidad del producto varía de acuerdo con los planes de lanzamiento locales.
Acerca de TCL Electronics
Con sede en China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (HKSE: 01070) es uno de los tres jugadores más importantes en la industria global de la TV, comprometido con la investigación y el desarrollo, la fabricación y distribución de productos de electrónica de consumo. TCL Electronics se esfuerza por construir un ecosistema exhaustivo para los televisores inteligentes que provean a los usuarios una experiencia superior con sus productos y servicios inteligentes.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006011/es/
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST