Pioneer Expands Vehicle Connectivity with Introduction of rDrive, a Connected Services Solution Powered by LoJack

January 8, 2019
CES – Booth #3902 – Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. today introduced rDrive, a connected services solution designed to elevate the experience of vehicle ownership and driving by making connectivity, safety, Wi-Fi® and location-based services possible for most passenger vehicles on the road in the US. Combining a cloud-based services platform, an intuitive and informative smartphone application and a vehicle-installed LTE wireless network connection1, rDrive provides millions of consumers a path to upgrade their existing vehicles to include many of the connectivity features that until now were primarily obtained by purchasing a new vehicle.
rDrive is the result of a partnership with CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), an established leader in mobile and automotive technology solutions and owner of the LoJack® brand, signaling Pioneer’s entrance into consumer vehicle telematics. With CalAmp’s telematics, mobile connectivity, near real-time analytics, and data in motion expertise, rDrive provides valuable solutions to suit a variety of consumer needs such as teen/senior driver monitoring, vehicle health diagnostic alerts, and business/personal drive logging. rDrive includes a suite of connected services including LoJack Stolen Vehicle Location Assist, TripWire™ Early Warning, CrashBoxx™ crash detection with incident reporting, vehicle arrival/departure notifications, LoJack Command Center live agent support for emergency services, and more.
“rDrive continues our initiative to provide consumers the ability to upgrade their existing vehicles with the latest driver assistance and infotainment technologies. The CalAmp partnership and the exceptional quality of their vehicle safety and security solutions is what distinguishes rDrive from similar products,” said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “Additionally, the ability to add LoJack Stolen Vehicle Location Assist, available for the first time through aftermarket retailers, to practically any car is an exciting and valuable benefit for the end consumer.”
rDrive will initially consist of the rDrive mobile application (available for both iPhone® and Android™ devices) and a small network-connected device that plugs into the vehicle’s Onboard Diagnostics (OBD-II) port, found in the majority of automotive makes and models sold in the United States beginning in 1996. The device can be plugged directly into the vehicle’s OBD-II port or connected via an extension cable (sold separately) and installed securely inside the vehicle’s dash. Installation of the device and activation of rDrive services by an authorized Pioneer dealer is recommended.
Two rDrive enabled devices, with and without in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot capability, will be available. Wi-Fi hotspot functionality provides internet connectivity for passengers using entertainment and productivity devices like tablets and game systems. In-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot functionality requires a compatible AT&T pre-paid or monthly wireless service connection. Existing AT&T customers may be able to add the device to their existing wireless services plan.1
“CalAmp is pleased to be partnering with Pioneer, a trusted consumer brand and a leader in automotive electronics technology,” said Michael Burdiek, president and CEO of CalAmp. “With Pioneer’s rDrive, we’re excited to bring LoJack to millions of people who want access to the safety and security services we offer.”
OVERVIEW OF rDRIVE FEATURES:
Tracking / Location Services
- Vehicle Location Tracking
- Multi-Vehicle In-App Tracking
- Find My Vehicle
- Trip History including miles driven and mapped route
- Business / Personal Mileage tagging
- Business Mile Reporting
- Selectable Map Detail including type and points of interest (POI) display
Driver Monitoring
- Virtual Boundaries, Arrival and Departure Notifications
- CrashBoxx collision detail notifications including location and impact level
- Configurable Speed Alert notifications
Vehicle Health
- Car Health Status
LoJack Safety & Security
- LoJack Stolen Vehicle Location Assist
- Tripwire Early Warning / Theft Notification
-
24/7 LoJack Command Center live agent support
- Collision-triggered automatic live agent call attempt
- Emergency services dispatch and deployment
Entertainment (target availability June 2019)
- In-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot (requires a compatible AT&T pre-paid or monthly wireless service connection)
The Pioneer rDrive model with telematics services is planned for release in Spring 2019 with a suggested price of $330. The Pioneer rDrive model that adds Wi-Fi hotspot capability is planned for release in Summer 2019 with a suggested price of $380. Both units will be sold at authorized Pioneer rDrive retailers in the United States.
About Pioneer
Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., headquartered in Torrance, Calif., is a preeminent manufacturer of leading-edge technology solutions for the mobile electronics aftermarket. Its affiliate Pioneer Automotive Technologies, Inc. is a key supplier for Tier 1 automotive entertainment systems and components to vehicle manufacturers. Pioneer is focused on creating the ultimate in-car entertainment experience with high performance audio and video components, as well as connectivity with today’s smart devices. Building off more than 80 years of electronics experience, Pioneer has expanded into the cycle sports industry, designing world-class power meters and cycle computers for professional athletes and cycling enthusiasts.
About LoJack and CalAmp
LoJack is a brand of CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. CalAmp is a telematics pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. For more information on CalAmp, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog. For more information on LoJack, visit lojack.com, or Twitter, Facebook or LoJack Blog.
Pioneer, the Pioneer logo and rDrive are trademarks of Pioneer
Corporation.
CalAmp, LoJack, Tripwire and the LoJack Logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and its subsidiaries in the United States and certain other countries and/or the EU.
iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries.
Android is a trademark of Google LLC.
Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance.
1 Plans made available to AT&T customers are at AT&T’s sole discretion and can change at any time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006003/en/
