New Year, New Products: Chemique Adhesives Kicks Off 2019 with Two New Bondseal Structural Sealants for Construction, Transportation, Commercial Manufacturing, and Marine

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 03:00 PM EST
KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Never willing to settle for mediocrity in the space of solvent-free adhesives and sealants, Kennesaw based Chemique Adhesives has developed a new single-component, fast curing polyurethane sealing and bonding compound ideal for a variety of industries including: construction, transportation, commercial manufacturing, modular construction and other areas where movement and vibration are of major concern.
The new fast-curing high modulus polyurethane sealant, Bondseal 1128, builds on the successes of its predecessors by utilizing a new advanced formulation improving the rheology and significantly lowering the isocyanate content for ease of application, excellent slump resistance, and increased product safety. This new industrial sealant can be easily applied using a standard cartridge caulking gun making it ideal for manufacturing applications of various size and scope.
"We have been working closely with manufacturers to develop a sealant that was not only easier to apply, but also safer to the end user and retained the strong sealing and bonding properties necessary for today's demanding applications." said Mark Waring, National Sales Manager for the United States. "The final product is a very cost effective single component polyurethane sealant that both seals and bonds a wide variety of materials including FRP, GRP, Gel-Coat, Metal, Plastics and wood."
For increased strength and durability in the harshest environments, there will be a marine-grade formulation available for purchase known as Bondseal 1128 Marine. This formulation is like Chemique's Bondseal 1128, but with added properties offering higher performance in applications both above and below the waterline, and in scenarios where increase resistance to salt and brackish water, shock, vibration, swelling or shrinking is a major concern. Both Bondseal 1128 and Bondseal 1128 Marine formulations come in white, gray, or black color configurations dispensed through standard 300ml cartridges with a shelf life of up to 12 months in unopened containers.
Bondseal 1128 polyurethane sealants expand a technical range of industrial adhesives and sealants designed with structural bonding properties and high bond strength in mind. Bondseal products can be used in place of mechanical fixers, offering superior performance when bonding metal and thermoplastic substrates. This adhesive and sealant range for manufacturing consist of clear polyurethane adhesives and potting compounds, flammable and non-flammable aerosols, in addition to a new generation of polyurethanes and methacrylate adhesives and sealants, which are viable alternatives to more hazardous products traditionally used.
About Chemique
Chemique Adhesives, Inc., is a pioneer in the development of solvent-free polyurethane, water- based adhesives and adhesive application equipment. It has fast become the first-choice supplier for a diverse range of industries requiring specialist products.
Working closely with customers and clients, Chemique's experienced chemists and engineers provide new and innovative solutions to their adhesive and adhesive application needs. With a wide array of products Chemique can offer its solutions to a diverse range of industries, including transportation, foam conversion, raised access flooring, architectural panels, portable buildings, furniture and many others.
With operations across North America and Europe, Chemique specializes in the development of custom bonding solutions for customers worldwide.
For more information, visit http://www.chemiqueadhesives.com.
SOURCE Chemique Adhesives
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST