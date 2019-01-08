Atomic Presents New HAWX ULTRA CONNECTED Ski Boot

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 03:02 PM EST
ALTENMARKT, Austria, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2019 -- For over 60 years Atomic has been building ski equipment in Altenmarkt, Austria with a know-how and passion for skiing unlike any other company. Having taken skiers to the top of the World Cup podium, further into the backcountry and smoother down resort slopes, at CES 2019 Atomic introduces the future of ski boot + skier connectivity with the debut of a digital skiing concept – HAWX ULTRA CONNECTED.
Developed in conjunction with biomechanics experts from Salzburg University and Salzburg Research, Atomic's HAWX CONNECTED concept delivers state-of-the-art digital tracking and analysis capabilities through Atomic's free mobile Connected App for instant on-slope feedback and an enhanced skiing experience.
HAWX CONNECTED allows you to know precisely how to adjust your skiing technique for higher performance through refining your balance, pressure control and edging skills. Featuring Suunto's Movesense and embedded force sensors inside the liner that interface via Bluetooth with the Atomic Connected App, HAWX CONNECTED uses sensory feedback from the boot with on-demand notifications for smarter, safer, and stronger skiing.
TRACK YOUR DAY ON THE MOUNTAIN
Get the information you want, when you want it. With in-depth technique analysis, the Atomic Connected App delivers loads of ski specific data like balance, pressure control, edging, slope angle, turn count, GPS track, run count, average speed, top speed, total distance, total vertical and more!
CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS
The Atomic Connected App lets you casually compete with your own friends and share with the global ski community.
COACH YOURSELF
The Atomic Connected App is your training log, coach, and ski buddy, giving you the perfect inspirational video and the ultimate breakdown of your skiing technique the second you finish each run while archiving your results from a season's worth of skiing. Set goals, reach targets, and improve your skiing. All on your phone.
ABOUT ATOMIC
Atomic manufactures products which are perfectly tailored for ski racers and freeskiers, cross-country skiers and backcountry skiers, beginners and World Champions alike. Every Atomic product is much more than the sum of its component parts, not only incorporating the know-how of creative experts, but also embodying the passion for skiing of each and every Atomic employee. Atomic is an Amer Sports brand.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atomic-presents-new-hawx-ultra-connected-ski-boot-300775109.html
SOURCE Atomic
