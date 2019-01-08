CORRECTING and REPLACING CES 2019 Opens with Transformative Tech That Will Change Lives

Fifth paragraph, second sentence of release should read: ...expected to reach $398 billion in retail. (instead of ...expected to reach $389 billion in retail.)

The corrected release reads:

CES 2019 OPENS WITH TRANSFORMATIVE TECH THAT WILL CHANGE LIVES

CES® 2019 opens today, unveiling the latest transformative technologies that will redefine industries, improve lives and solve some of today’s most pressing global challenges. The world’s largest and most influential tech event features some 4,500 exhibiting companies, including a record 1,200+ startups, with more than 20,000 products launching this week from the show floor. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES 2019 runs through Friday, January 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“CES embodies the innovative spirit that defines the consumer technology industry – and the products and services launching here this week will empower citizens around the globe and change our world for the better,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “The entire technology ecosystem is gathered at CES 2019, with the latest in 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities, sports tech, 8K video technology, robotics and more. With every major and emerging industry here at the show, CES 2019 is truly the global hub for innovation.”

While CES opens today, the full week of innovation kicked off on Sunday and Monday with Media Days, CES Unveiled and a preshow keynote from LG.

LG Electronics President and CTO Dr. I.P. Park kicked off the first keynote of 2019 with ambitions to create a world of connected, intuitive AI-powered technologies that will seamlessly work in unison to deliver unparalleled customer experience in all areas of life. Dr. Park was joined on stage with a handful of high-level executives who will be partnering with LG, and for the first time a robot keynoter – the LG CLOi Guide Bot – took the CES stage. LG’s ThinQ AI platform will drive the future of the company as it sets its sights on self-driving vehicles, the smart home, smart cities and robotics — all which will become possible with the help of the strategic alliances LG is making with companies and technologies such as webOS, Luxoft and others. “Our vision in the coming age of AI is to become a lifestyle innovator that serves a truly intelligent way of living,” said Dr. Park.

CTA’s Steve Koenig, Ben Arnold and Lesley Rohrbaugh presented 2019 Tech Trends to Watch on Sunday and gave an exclusive preview of the January U.S. Consumer Technology Sales & Forecasts. AI and connected technologies are driving the U.S. consumer tech industry to a record breaking year — expected to reach $398 billion in retail. Emerging tech such as smart speakers, smart home devices, wireless earbuds, smartwatches and drones are expected to continue to grow in popularity and breakthrough tech like 5G and 8K UHD TVs are set to hit the market. For more visit CTA.tech/SalesandForecasts.

Sunday evening featured the largest CES Unveiled in show history, with a record 230 exhibiting companies, including 94 startups from Eureka Park, the startub hub at CES 2019. More than 1,700 media gathered at CES Unveiled for a sneak preview of the innovation debuting this week at the show, including the latest in smart mirrors; sleep tracking headsets; 3D holograms; smart breastpumps; smart systems to track loved ones’ daily schedules; and headphones with smart sound technology. Check out all the highlights here.

CES Media Days featured two days of preshow press events from CES exhibitors, including major brands and emerging startups. Thirty companies announced products, including:

Bell – Bell Nexus urban air mobility prototype, the Bell Nexus Air Taxis, which combines quick air travel with unique in-flight experiences.

– Bell Nexus urban air mobility prototype, the Bell Nexus Air Taxis, which combines quick air travel with unique in-flight experiences. Bosch – Unveiled its “Like a Bosch” campaign for Internet of Things (IoT) products and initiatives, such as internal cameras in smart fridges; the PAI Projector that turns a countertop into a touchscreen computer; and the Indego Robot Lawnmower, which can mow lawns by itself.

– Unveiled its “Like a Bosch” campaign for Internet of Things (IoT) products and initiatives, such as internal cameras in smart fridges; the PAI Projector that turns a countertop into a touchscreen computer; and the Indego Robot Lawnmower, which can mow lawns by itself. BrainCo – Focus1 headband, which provides real-time quantitative feedback that helps to better understand what keeps users engaged and how to best retain information.

– Focus1 headband, which provides real-time quantitative feedback that helps to better understand what keeps users engaged and how to best retain information. BYTON – Enhanced the electric M-Byte SUV with a new user interface centered around a dashboard consisting of a 48-inch high-resolution display.

– Enhanced the electric M-Byte SUV with a new user interface centered around a dashboard consisting of a 48-inch high-resolution display. Continental – Debuted its concept Continental Urban Mobility Experience (CUbE), which leverages a driverless vehicle to carry and deploy “cascading robots” to deliver and distribute goods directly to consumers.

– Debuted its concept Continental Urban Mobility Experience (CUbE), which leverages a driverless vehicle to carry and deploy “cascading robots” to deliver and distribute goods directly to consumers. Faurecia – Showcased its ecosystem of seamless automotive technologies for the future including advanced AI, better air control and quality, immersive sound and intuitive control.

– Showcased its ecosystem of seamless automotive technologies for the future including advanced AI, better air control and quality, immersive sound and intuitive control. Hisense – 108-inch TriChroma Laser TV, a next-generation television with upgraded colors, contrast, brightness and motion fluidity.

– 108-inch TriChroma Laser TV, a next-generation television with upgraded colors, contrast, brightness and motion fluidity. Hyundai – STYLE SET FREE line, which offers car accessory upgrades to customize the driving experience, as well as a subscription-based model for those who want to be Hyundai “members” instead of traditional car owners.

– STYLE SET FREE line, which offers car accessory upgrades to customize the driving experience, as well as a subscription-based model for those who want to be Hyundai “members” instead of traditional car owners. iFLYTEK – Pocket-sized recorder, which provides high accuracy transcriptions.

– Pocket-sized recorder, which provides high accuracy transcriptions. Impossible Foods – Impossible Burger 2.0, a plant-based meat-substitute that tastes like the real thing.

– Impossible Burger 2.0, a plant-based meat-substitute that tastes like the real thing. Intel – 9th generation Core processors.

– 9th generation Core processors. LG – Signature OLED TV R, featuring a rollable display that rises out of its soundbar base and can also play music in “Zero View.”

– Signature OLED TV R, featuring a rollable display that rises out of its soundbar base and can also play music in “Zero View.” Monster – ANC headphones, featuring crisp sound with noise-cancelling technology and a “Find My Headphone” feature powered by Tile.

– ANC headphones, featuring crisp sound with noise-cancelling technology and a “Find My Headphone” feature powered by Tile. Nextbase – Series 2 of its Alexa-enabled dash cam technology, with a 140-degree, 4K resolution fisheye lens that records to an SD card at the start of the ignition and automatically sends the data to the user’s phone.

– Series 2 of its Alexa-enabled dash cam technology, with a 140-degree, 4K resolution fisheye lens that records to an SD card at the start of the ignition and automatically sends the data to the user’s phone. Panasonic – Lumix G Series, the first full-frame mirrorless camera.

– Lumix G Series, the first full-frame mirrorless camera. Procter & Gamble – Opté Precision skincare system, which scans, detects and corrects hyperpigmentation.

– Opté Precision skincare system, which scans, detects and corrects hyperpigmentation. Qualcomm – Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, the first commercial 5G mobile platform designed to enable a wave of commercial 5G mobile devices.

– Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, the first commercial 5G mobile platform designed to enable a wave of commercial 5G mobile devices. Royole – Flexpai, a flexible, foldable smartphone and tablet, with a 7.88 mm ultra-thin, lightweight and vivid display.

– Flexpai, a flexible, foldable smartphone and tablet, with a 7.88 mm ultra-thin, lightweight and vivid display. Samsung – Samsung's 98-inch QLED 8K TV available in 65-, 75-, 82- and 85-inches.

– Samsung's 98-inch QLED 8K TV available in 65-, 75-, 82- and 85-inches. Schaeffler – Bio Hybrid, an electric, emission-free reimagination of the bicycle.

– Bio Hybrid, an electric, emission-free reimagination of the bicycle. Sony – Venice, a full-frame mirrorless camera used by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

– Venice, a full-frame mirrorless camera used by Sony Pictures Entertainment. Taiwan Excellence – Face Me, an AI face recognition engine with 98.4 percent accuracy and the SmarteShop technology with an integrated recommendation engine that merges online and offline retail with displays.

– Face Me, an AI face recognition engine with 98.4 percent accuracy and the SmarteShop technology with an integrated recommendation engine that merges online and offline retail with displays. TCL – 75-inch 6-series TV retailing for under $1800.

– 75-inch 6-series TV retailing for under $1800. Torc Robotics – Announced a partnership with Transdev to bring its i-Cristal – an SAE Level 4 (fully autonomous in special areas) shuttle that operates without pedals and without a steering wheel – to full commercialization.

– Announced a partnership with Transdev to bring its i-Cristal – an SAE Level 4 (fully autonomous in special areas) shuttle that operates without pedals and without a steering wheel – to full commercialization. Toyota – Guardian, an autonomous safety platform which seamlessly works with humans to offer accident avoidance in situations beyond a driver’s capability.

– Guardian, an autonomous safety platform which seamlessly works with humans to offer accident avoidance in situations beyond a driver’s capability. Valeo – Showcased its next generation Valeo LiDAR sensors.

– Showcased its next generation Valeo LiDAR sensors. ZF – The ZF Pro AI RoboThink, an automotive supercomputer which enables self-driving vehicles of the SAE category Level 4 and above.

