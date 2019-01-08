Orchid Insurance Announces New Chief Technology Officer, Chris Bardusch

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 03:33 PM EST
Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Orchid Insurance”), a leading specialty underwriter of catastrophe exposed property insurance, announced today that Chris Bardusch has joined Orchid as Chief Technology Officer, a new position within the organization. This new role reports to Chuck Fillizola, Chief Information Officer at Orchid.
Mr. Bardusch is now responsible for Orchid’s technology strategy and the implementation of all key enterprise-wide initiatives. He will work closely with internal business units to continue to improve software applications, data management, infrastructure, and other IT operations.
An experienced technology professional, Mr. Bardusch comes to Orchid with over 20 years of experience in software development, technical architecture, infrastructure management, strategic planning and general IT management with a focus in Property and Casualty insurance. Prior to Orchid, Chris held senior positions as the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Sompo International Insurance and Chief Architect of Financial Services at Computer Sciences Corporation. Prior to that, he spent the first half of his insurance career at Fairfax Financial Holding, Ltd., originally as the Assistant Vice President of Insurance Application Technology and later as the Vice President of Enterprise Application Architecture and Technology.
“We are excited to have Chris join Orchid,” said Brad Emmons, President and CEO of Orchid Insurance. “Our dedication to being “The First Choice” for our partners means we must continue to provide industry technology and agency experience differentiation. Chris is bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience which will bolster our platform’s capabilities.”
“I am excited to be joining Orchid at this time,” said Chris. “At this time we are seeing an explosion of technology application within our industry. Orchid represents a tremendous opportunity to join a fast growing company that has an entrepreneurial culture coupled with the experience to succeed. Orchid has made great strides in recent years evolving their technology footprint and I truly look forward to partnering with a visionary leadership team as we position the company for the future.”
About Orchid
Founded in 1998 and based in Vero Beach, FL, Orchid (orchidinsurance.com) specializes in providing specialty insurance products for homeowners and small businesses throughout the United States and the Caribbean. The company’s variety of product offering provides customers with a single, comprehensive solution for both personal and commercial property insurance, including Wind and Wind only, General and Excess Flood, Earthquake, Builder’s Risk and others. Orchid aims to be agents’ First Choice by offering superior process, policy and pricing options, high quality system technologies, expertise in the E&S market with coastally-exposed risks, and extensive knowledge of coastal CAT-exposed market areas in the East and Gulf Coast states. Orchid only represents well-known A.M. Best Rated carriers.
About TowerBrook
TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. is an international investment management firm with over $12.4 billion under management. The firm is based in New York and London and focuses on making investments in North American and European companies through private equity and structured opportunities strategies, allowing it to access a range of opportunities throughout the cycle. TowerBrook’s private equity strategy primarily pursues control-oriented investments in large and mid-market companies, principally on a proprietary basis and often in situations characterized by complexity. TowerBrook’s structured opportunities strategy leverages the firm’s expertise to invest in opportunities that fall outside the investment parameters of its private equity strategy, including structured equity and structured assets. Further information is available at www.towerbrook.com.
