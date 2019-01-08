Lattice Semiconductor Appoints Mark Nelson as Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Sales

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 04:00 PM EST
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), a leading provider of programmable logic devices, announced the appointment of Mark Nelson as the company’s Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Mr. Nelson brings extensive sales experience, industry knowledge, customer focus, and general management skills to his new role. Prior to Lattice, Mr. Nelson was Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Sales for Intel Corporation’s Programmable Solutions Group (PSG).
Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Mark to Lattice as we continue to attract high caliber talent to our team. Mark’s impressive experience in the FPGA industry as a global sales leader at Altera and Intel PSG, his broad industry expertise, and his track record of driving profitable growth are a perfect fit. Over the past few months, we have assembled an outstanding team of proven leaders, as we focus on execution and building value for the company and shareholders.”
Mr. Nelson said, "I am excited to join the new Lattice management team as we unlock the full potential of the company. Lattice is building momentum with programmable solutions that are directly aligned with customers’ needs in growing end markets worldwide. Now is the time to better leverage Lattice’s global sales team to accelerate the company’s growth and enhance customer experience.”
Mark Nelson brings to the role 30 years of broad semiconductor industry experience in sales, marketing, field application engineering (FAE) and engineering roles. Most recently, he was Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Sales for Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group. Prior to the acquisition by Intel, Mr. Nelson was the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Technical Services for Altera Corp. During his 14 years at Altera, he held a variety of leadership roles, where he was instrumental in the transformation of the sales and FAE teams to successfully drive growth, acquire new customers, enhance the customer experience and develop new partner-led routes to market. Prior to his time at Intel/Altera, Mr. Nelson held other senior management positions at LSI Logic Corp. and was an ASIC engineer at Unisys Defense Systems Inc. Mr. Nelson earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Valparaiso University in Indiana.
Forward-Looking Statements Notice:
The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about Lattice’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: Mr. Nelson’s expectation that Lattice will unlock the full potential of the company; and that the Company is building momentum with programmable solutions that are directly aligned with customers’ needs in growing end markets worldwide. Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include global economic uncertainty; overall semiconductor market conditions; the trading price of our common stock on the date of the inducement award, market acceptance and demand for Lattice’s products; and the impact of competitive products and pricing; and technological and product development risks. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Lattice’s overall business, including those risks more fully described in Lattice’s filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017, and Lattice’s quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q.
You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, Lattice does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is a leader in low power, small form factor programmable logic devices. Our FPGAs deliver intelligence, connectivity, and control solutions to the industrial, compute, communications, consumer, and automotive markets. Our unwavering commitment to our global customers enables them to accelerate their innovation, creating an even better and more connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005966/en/
