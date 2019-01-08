GeBBS ranks # 14 on Modern Healthcare's List of Largest Revenue Cycle Management Companies

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that it had been named to Modern Healthcare's list of the nation's 20 largest revenue-cycle management companies.
Modern Healthcare's Largest Revenue Cycle Management Firms list recognizes the nation's top revenue cycle management companies ranked by total number of contracts in 2017. The list includes firms that have dedicated practice areas and staff to address the needs of the healthcare revenue cycle process. Participating companies report a breakdown of contracts between comprehensive revenue cycle and partial services.
"We are honored to be ranked on this prestigious Modern Healthcare list for the 3rd year. GeBBS is committed to providing hospitals with the tools they need to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve compliance" said Nitin Thakor, CEO at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions.
About GeBBS
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a leading technology-enabled provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with its over 6,000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, compliance, and patient satisfaction. GeBBS solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), eligibility and verification, accounts receivable management, and patient access. Headquartered in the Los Angeles, CA area, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 15 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com.
For more information, press only: Contact Tyler Cowart, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Phone, 310-953-4444 ext. 214. Email: [email protected].
SOURCE GeBBS
