Renowned Celebrity Chef/Restaurateur, Chris Cosentino, Joins Silicon Valley Smart Cooking Platform, SideChef, As Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SideChef, the leading smart recipe cooking platform for the home cook, teams up with Chef Chris Cosentino, celebrity chef and co-owner of Cockscomb restaurant in San Francisco, CA, to make cooking great food possible for every home cook. As an advisor, Chef Cosentino brings decades of award winning culinary expertise to SideChef and will work with the team to continue to evolve the core cooking experience, depth of content, and culinary strategy. Chef Cosentino will appear at Google's 'Assistant Playground' at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, NV representing SideChef, headlining their cooking demonstrations featuring SideChef's compatibility with the all new Google Home Hub.

Chef Cosentino, a four-time James Beard Award nominee and former winner of the hit Bravo television show "Top Chef Masters", is most notably known for his adventurous use of ingredients and straightforward approach to recipe instruction. His reputation for having a clever mashup of styles makes him an ideal advisor to SideChef, which prides itself on offering a wide variety of cuisines, styles, and recipe variations.

"The goal is to make cooking approachable for everyone," says Cosentino. "SideChef gives the home cook the ability to go step-by-step without the fear of making a mistake. Food television these days veers more towards entertainment than education. SideChef lets people get a real grasp of what cooking really is."

Chef Cosentino will demonstrate his unique recipe for "Chicken Fra Diavolo" on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (January 8 - 10) at the Google's 'Assistant Playground' (full schedule here ). Chef Cosentino will be instructing the audience on the full features and capabilities of cooking with SideChef's recipes on the Google Home Hub. The recipe will be the first of many of Chef Cosentino's to be featured on the SideChef app in their signature step-by-step "smart recipe" format.

"Chris' innovative approach to cooking is a great fit with how we want to bring a creative guided cooking experience to users and we are excited to have him on the team," says Kevin Yu, Founder and CEO of SideChef. "His energy, passion, and unprecedented level of insight into the mind of the home cook will continue to help SideChef shape a better product experience for the home cook in the future."

SideChef's strategic partnerships have ignited rapid product growth in 2018 with new features such as personalization and in-app grocery delivery through AmazonFresh. SideChef's appliance partnerships (Electrolux, V-ZUG, LG Electronics USA, GE Appliances and SHARP) enabled home cooks to operate their kitchen appliances hands-free for the first time. Building on top of last year's integration with Amazon Alexa, which features SideChef recipes natively on the device, the latest integration with Google's Home Hub puts SideChef's 12,000 recipes into even more homes across the United States. SideChef's partnerships with Cosentino and Google will help propel the cooking platform into mainstream adoption to ultimately achieve their mission of empowering eaters everywhere to cook great food.

ABOUT SIDECHEF

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 12,000 free interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. Most recently, SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity. Founded by CEO Kevin Yu in 2014, the company pioneers the next generation in cooking practices, integrating the latest technology trends with a focus on personalization, inspiration, and connectivity at every step of the meal-making process.

SideChef is available for free on iOS and Android devices. The SideChef app has won numerous awards and recognition in the food and tech industries—including the Entrepreneur 360 list; 'Best Recipe Software' for Android by CNET; and Google Play Editor's Pick for 'Best Apps of 2017,' to name a select few. The app has inspired the creation of over 2.5 million meals/cooking sessions in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com and follow on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest, and Instagram .

ABOUT CHEF CHRIS COSENTINO

Passionate chef, author, cyclist and philanthropist, Chris Cosentino is co-owner of San Francisco's celebrated Cockscomb restaurant, Jackrabbit in Portland, OR, and Acacia House in Napa Valley. A graduate of the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University, Cosentino has cooked at some of the country's most beloved restaurants, including Red Sage in Washington, D.C. and Rubicon, Belon, and Redwood Park in the Bay Area, before opening Incanto, where he held his first executive chef position. At Incanto, Cosentino drew critical acclaim for his innovative Italian and whole animal cooking. In 2014, Cosentino opened Cockscomb, earning a glowing 3-star review from San Francisco Chronicle's restaurant critic Michael Bauer. Acacia House opened in summer 2017 to rave reviews. Cosentino is a four-time James Beard Award nominee and former winner of the hit Bravo television show "Top Chef Masters." He lives in San Francisco with his wife Tatiana, and son Easton.

