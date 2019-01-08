Renowned Celebrity Chef/Restaurateur, Chris Cosentino, Joins Silicon Valley Smart Cooking Platform, SideChef, As Strategic Advisor

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 04:08 PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SideChef, the leading smart recipe cooking platform for the home cook, teams up with Chef Chris Cosentino, celebrity chef and co-owner of Cockscomb restaurant in San Francisco, CA, to make cooking great food possible for every home cook. As an advisor, Chef Cosentino brings decades of award winning culinary expertise to SideChef and will work with the team to continue to evolve the core cooking experience, depth of content, and culinary strategy. Chef Cosentino will appear at Google's 'Assistant Playground' at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, NV representing SideChef, headlining their cooking demonstrations featuring SideChef's compatibility with the all new Google Home Hub.
Chef Cosentino, a four-time James Beard Award nominee and former winner of the hit Bravo television show "Top Chef Masters", is most notably known for his adventurous use of ingredients and straightforward approach to recipe instruction. His reputation for having a clever mashup of styles makes him an ideal advisor to SideChef, which prides itself on offering a wide variety of cuisines, styles, and recipe variations.
"The goal is to make cooking approachable for everyone," says Cosentino. "SideChef gives the home cook the ability to go step-by-step without the fear of making a mistake. Food television these days veers more towards entertainment than education. SideChef lets people get a real grasp of what cooking really is."
Chef Cosentino will demonstrate his unique recipe for "Chicken Fra Diavolo" on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (January 8 - 10) at the Google's 'Assistant Playground' (full schedule here). Chef Cosentino will be instructing the audience on the full features and capabilities of cooking with SideChef's recipes on the Google Home Hub. The recipe will be the first of many of Chef Cosentino's to be featured on the SideChef app in their signature step-by-step "smart recipe" format.
"Chris' innovative approach to cooking is a great fit with how we want to bring a creative guided cooking experience to users and we are excited to have him on the team," says Kevin Yu, Founder and CEO of SideChef. "His energy, passion, and unprecedented level of insight into the mind of the home cook will continue to help SideChef shape a better product experience for the home cook in the future."
SideChef's strategic partnerships have ignited rapid product growth in 2018 with new features such as personalization and in-app grocery delivery through AmazonFresh. SideChef's appliance partnerships (Electrolux, V-ZUG, LG Electronics USA, GE Appliances and SHARP) enabled home cooks to operate their kitchen appliances hands-free for the first time. Building on top of last year's integration with Amazon Alexa, which features SideChef recipes natively on the device, the latest integration with Google's Home Hub puts SideChef's 12,000 recipes into even more homes across the United States. SideChef's partnerships with Cosentino and Google will help propel the cooking platform into mainstream adoption to ultimately achieve their mission of empowering eaters everywhere to cook great food.
ABOUT SIDECHEF
SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 12,000 free interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. Most recently, SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity. Founded by CEO Kevin Yu in 2014, the company pioneers the next generation in cooking practices, integrating the latest technology trends with a focus on personalization, inspiration, and connectivity at every step of the meal-making process.
SideChef is available for free on iOS and Android devices. The SideChef app has won numerous awards and recognition in the food and tech industries—including the Entrepreneur 360 list; 'Best Recipe Software' for Android by CNET; and Google Play Editor's Pick for 'Best Apps of 2017,' to name a select few. The app has inspired the creation of over 2.5 million meals/cooking sessions in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.
ABOUT CHEF CHRIS COSENTINO
Passionate chef, author, cyclist and philanthropist, Chris Cosentino is co-owner of San Francisco's celebrated Cockscomb restaurant, Jackrabbit in Portland, OR, and Acacia House in Napa Valley. A graduate of the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University, Cosentino has cooked at some of the country's most beloved restaurants, including Red Sage in Washington, D.C. and Rubicon, Belon, and Redwood Park in the Bay Area, before opening Incanto, where he held his first executive chef position. At Incanto, Cosentino drew critical acclaim for his innovative Italian and whole animal cooking. In 2014, Cosentino opened Cockscomb, earning a glowing 3-star review from San Francisco Chronicle's restaurant critic Michael Bauer. Acacia House opened in summer 2017 to rave reviews. Cosentino is a four-time James Beard Award nominee and former winner of the hit Bravo television show "Top Chef Masters." He lives in San Francisco with his wife Tatiana, and son Easton.
Press Contact
Kiley Gasparovic
[email protected]
(415) 523-7891
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renowned-celebrity-chefrestaurateur-chris-cosentino-joins-silicon-valley-smart-cooking-platform-sidechef-as-strategic-advisor-300775172.html
SOURCE SideChef
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 8, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multiclou...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST