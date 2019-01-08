Mobile Accelerator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

|By PR Newswire
LONDON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Accelerators Market: Overview and Segmentation
A quickly evolving competitive environment and seismic shift toward advanced technology usage are propelling the demand for mobile accelerator platforms around the globe.Mobile accelerators are used to increase the speed of application development as well as to enable access to applications more efficiently on a mobile phone.
Furthermore, this technology is intended to speed up web content, network, and mobile applications, and for streamlining web performance. This report by Transparency Market Research provides insights to how the ecosystem has evolved over the forecast period spanning a term of ten years, viz. from 2016-2026. The report provides analysis of changing capital investment patterns by app developers on reducing operating costs through application rationalization. The report ensures that a holistic approach for market analysis is adhered to, enabling stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions. Demand estimates of the mobile accelerators market have been broadly analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of end-users, which includes service providers, network infrastructure providers, and content providers.
Based on component, the global mobile accelerators market has been segmented into source optimization, client/device optimization, and network infrastructure optimization. In terms of app type, the market is segmented into gaming, business, education, travel, entertainment, banking, health & fitness, e-commerce, social networking, and location based service app.
The above detailed analysis of market size estimates have been provided for the following geographic segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Across each of these regions, top-line market estimates for the U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil has been included within the research scope.
To further support market analysis and help build deep understanding of growth dynamics, the report provides the following analyses – adoption analysis of mobile accelerators by content type, global mobile app spend analysis, in US$ Bn, worldwide app download analysis and worldwide consumer spending on mobile apps, by region. Macro-economic factors analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, technology roadmap, mobile accelerators value chain analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and competition matrix providing matrix of competitive positioning of key players as per select parameters are also analyzed in the report.
Global Mobile Accelerators Market: Research Methodology
The market sizing methodology adopted involved a multi-pronged approach, ultimately resulting in data being triangulated from all models/approaches.Primary focus has been on analyzing information as retrieved through the primary approach which required interaction with industry experts.
These included professionals across companies involved at various stages of the ecosystem/supply chain.Data pointers such as technology adoption and penetration trends, total number of active apps on Google Play as well as on the App Store along with optimized web content and pages, capital expenditure trends, pricing analysis of mobile accelerator solutions, and technology hurdles and outlook were some of the key parameters modeled based on inputs received.
These were simultaneously also verified against information collected through different secondary sources.Major sources include company annual reports, analyst briefings, technology white papers, industry magazines/publications, expert blogs, and paid secondary databases.
Apart from data aggregated from these models, the process also involved analysis against available in- house repository and expert panel opinion.
Global Mobile Accelerators Market: Competitive Dynamics
The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with mobile accelerator platform and technology providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include RapidValue IT Services Private Limited, Flash Networks Ltd., Instart Logic Inc., Cloudflare Inc., ITway Solutions LTD., Equinix, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc. and Akamai Technologies, Inc.
The mobile accelerators market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Mobile Accelerators Market
By Component
Source Optimization
Network Optimization
Client/Device Optimization
By App Type
Gaming
Business
Education
Travel
Entertainment
Banking
Health & Fitness
E-commerce
Social Networking
Location Based Service Apps
By End-user
Content Providers
Service Providers
Network Infrastructure Providers
In addition, the report provides analysis of the mobile accelerators market with respect to the following geographic segments:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5687410
