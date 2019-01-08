Global and China Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market 2018-2023: MLCC Market was Worth Rmb 55.672 Billion in 2017 and will be Rmb99.752 Billion in 2023

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 04:15 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global and China Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Industry Report, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese MLCC market was worth RMB55.672 billion in 2017 and will be RMB99.752 billion in 2023.
MLCC finds most application in consumer electronics, automobile and industrial fields and gets beefed up remarkably with the approaching 5G era of cellphones and tablet PCs, the advances in automotive intelligentization, networking and electrification, and the growing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.
As far as the demand structure is concerned, consumer electronics consume a lion's share (over 50%) of MLCC in China that is the largest producer of consumer electronics around the globe. MLCC gets increasingly utilized in consumer electronics, particularly cellphones in a bid for extended functionality and better performance. In 2017, the market size of MLCC for consumer electronics reached RMB36.173 billion and seized 64.98% shares, followed by MLCC for industrial goods (about 10%), MLCC for automotive electronics (about 10%), and MLCC for military purpose (6% or so).
The world-renowned MLCC vendors are largely from Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan (China), among which Japanese giants include Murata, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera, etc.; South Korean peer refers to Samsung Electro-Mechanics; Taiwanese players cover Yageo and Walsin Technology; and Chinese counterparts are composed of Fenghua Advanced Technology, Tianli Holdings Group Limited, Chaozhou Three-circle, Fujian Torch Electron Technology, among others.
Murata is the MLCC vendor enjoying the most market shares worldwide (global share of 29% or so in 2017) and now boasts annual capacity of approximately 960 billion units. Murata lavished $660 million for production of MLCC for medical and automotive use in 2018 and mass-production is arranged in 2019, whilst it has been slashing production of low-end MLCC and stopped shipments of such products over the recent years.
Chinese MLCC manufacturers are burgeoning in recent years but still going in for supply to consumer electronics. For more presence in the low-end product market where Japanese and South Korean giants have withdrawn, some Chinese producers are rushing to expand production successively.
The report highlights the following:
- Overview of MLCC industry (definition, classification and major policies);
- Global and China MLCC industry (market size, production, industry chain, competitive landscape, etc.);
- Demand situation of major MLCC market segments in China (automotive electronics, consumer electronics, industrial products and military areas);
- Upstream electronic ceramics market of MLCC (the industry's production, demand and competition pattern);
- Eight foreign companies (Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, KYOCERA, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, KEMET, Nippon Chemi-Con and Samwha Electric) and seven Chinese players (Fenghua Advanced Technology, Tianli Holdings, Walsin, Yageo, Chaozhou Three-circle, Holy Stone and Torch Electron), including profile, financials, production & sales, major customers, featured products, R&D, production bases and technical features.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview of MLCC Industry
1.1 Product Definition
1.2 Main Classification of Ceramic Capacitor
1.3 Trends of MLCC Products
1.4 Industry Supervision and Laws & Regulations
1.5 Industry Policy
2 MLCC Market Size
2.1 Overall Market Size
2.2 Production & Sales
2.3 Capacity
2.4 Competitive Landscape
3 Market Segments
3.1 Military
3.2 Industrial Products
3.3 Consumer Electronics Market
3.4 Automotive Electronics Market
4 Upstream Materials Market
4.1 Introduction to MLCC Ceramic Materials
4.2 Supply
4.3 Demand
4.4 Competitive Landscape
5 Major Foreign MLCC Vendors
5.1 Murata
5.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
5.3 TDK
5.4 KYOCERA
5.5 Taiyo Yuden
5.6 KEMET
5.7 Samwha Electric
5.8 Nippon Chemi-Con
6 Major Chinese MLCC Manufacturers
6.1 Fenghua Advanced Technology
6.2 Tianli Holdings Group Limited
6.3 Chaozhou Three-circle
6.4 Torch Electron
6.5 Walsin Technology
6.6 Yageo
6.7 Holy Stone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qcrdbl/global_and_china?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-multi-layer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-market-2018-2023-mlcc-market-was-worth-rmb-55-672-billion-in-2017-and-will-be-rmb99-752-billion-in-2023--300774865.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multiclou...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST