Skyworks Updates Q1 FY19 Guidance and Sets Date for Q1 FY19 Earnings Release and Conference Call

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today updated its guidance for the first fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2018. The company now expects:
- Revenue of approximately $970 million, compared to the prior guidance of revenue between $1.000 billion and $1.020 billion; and
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.81 to $1.84, compared to the prior guidance of $1.91 at the midpoint of the prior guidance revenue range.
“First fiscal quarter results were impacted by unit weakness across our largest smartphone customers,” said Liam K. Griffin, president and chief executive officer of Skyworks. “Despite these near-term challenges, our broad markets business tracked in-line with our prior outlook. In addition, cash flow generation continued to be strong, allowing us to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.”
This update is preliminary in nature, based on information available to management as of the date of this release, and is subject to further changes upon completion of our standard quarter-end closing procedures. Skyworks’ independent registered public accounting firm has not completed its review of our results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2018. We undertake no obligation to update the information in this release in the event facts or circumstances change after the date of this release.
Skyworks’ First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Conference Call
Skyworks will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2019 results and business outlook on February 5, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
After the close of the market on February 5, and prior to the conference call, Skyworks will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com.
To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please visit the investor relations section of Skyworks’ website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (800) 230-1059 (domestic) or (612) 234-9959 (international), confirmation code: 462168.
Playback of the conference call will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 5, and end at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 12. The replay will be available on Skyworks’ website or by calling (800) 475-6701 (domestic) or (320) 365-3844 (international), access code: 462168.
Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of our 2019 fiscal year (“Q1 2019”). We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of Q1 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share to a forward-looking estimate of Q1 2019 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q1 2019 (other than estimated share-based compensation expense of $0.10 to $0.20 per diluted share, certain tax items of $0.00 to $0.15 per diluted share and estimated amortization of intangibles of $0.07 to $0.11 per diluted share) is difficult to predict and estimate and is often dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control. Such events may include unanticipated changes in our GAAP effective tax rate, unanticipated one-time charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, inventory, intangibles or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition-related expenses, unanticipated litigation settlement gains, losses and expenses and other unanticipated non-recurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. The probable significance of these unknown items, in the aggregate, is estimated to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.05 in quarterly earnings per diluted share on a GAAP basis. Our forward-looking estimates of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures of our financial performance may differ materially from our actual results and should not be relied upon as statements of fact.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future results and expectations of Skyworks (e.g., certain projections and business trends, plans for dividend payments, the use of its stock repurchase program, and cash return rate to shareholders). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. All such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those projected, and may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows.
These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, but are not limited to: revenue and/or expense adjustments identified in the course of the quarter-end accounting review; the susceptibility of the semiconductor industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers’, products to economic downturns; our reliance on several key customers for a large percentage of our sales; the volatility of our stock price; declining selling prices, decreased gross margins, and loss of market share as a result of increased competition; our ability to obtain design wins from customers; economic, social, military and geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including security and health risks, imposition of trade protection measures (e.g., tariffs or taxes), increased import/export restrictions and controls, and possible disruptions in transportation networks and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in laws, regulations and/or policies that could adversely affect our operations and financial results, the economy and our customers’ demand for our products, or the financial markets and our ability to raise capital; fluctuations in our manufacturing yields due to our complex and specialized manufacturing processes; our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products, avoid product obsolescence, reduce costs in a timely manner, transition our products to smaller geometry process technologies, and achieve higher levels of design integration; the quality of our products and any defect remediation costs; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; our ability to retain, recruit and hire key executives, technical personnel and other employees in the positions and numbers, with the experience and capabilities, and at the compensation levels needed to implement our business and product plans; the timing, rescheduling or cancellation of significant customer orders and our ability, as well as the ability of our customers, to manage inventory; our ability to prevent theft of our intellectual property, disclosure of confidential information, or breaches of our information technology systems; uncertainties of litigation, including potential disputes over intellectual property infringement and rights, as well as payments related to the licensing and/or sale of such rights; our ability to continue to grow and maintain an intellectual property portfolio and obtain needed licenses from third parties; our ability to make certain investments and acquisitions, integrate companies we acquire, and/or enter into strategic alliances; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006065/en/
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multiclou...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST