Litmus Automation and BCG Announce Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a management consulting firm with expertise in operations and manufacturing IoT, today announced a partnership agreement for joint IoT offerings. BCG services combined with Litmus Automation platforms will help customers adopt Industry 4.0 and gather valuable, real-time data from their assets to make better business decisions.
BCG offers strategic IoT consulting and its Gamma business unit has significant expertise in deploying advanced analytics solutions to transform core processes. Litmus Automation is a leading provider of IIoT platforms to aid the continuous acquisition and use of manufacturing data from disparate sources, with the ability to answer the challenges of the IIoT environment with the LoopEdge and LoopCloud platforms. Through the partnership, BCG will help customers to diagnose, plan, build and grow an IoT roadmap; Gamma will provide advanced analytics solutions while partnering with Litmus to provide those customers with a complete IIoT platform solution for data collection and structuration.
"We partnered with Litmus because although the IoT platform market is crowded, most of those vendors only offer partial solutions for manufacturing IoT," said Olivier Bouffault, partner and managing director at BCG. "Litmus offers a complete, simple and pragmatic solution that combined with our expertise enables a range of opportunities in developing integral manufacturing analytics solutions."
"The road to realizing business value from IoT investments is full of uncertainty," said John Younes, co-founder and COO at Litmus Automation. "Together, BCG and Litmus can offer clients a path to successful Industry 4.0 adoption from concept to completion. We look forward to working collaboratively to leverage each of our capabilities to help companies digitally transform."
About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world's leading advisor on business strategy. We partner with clients from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors in all regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges and transform their enterprises. Our customized approach combines deep insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve sustainable competitive advantage, build more capable organizations and secure lasting results. Founded in 1963, BCG is a private company with offices in more than 90 cities in 50 countries.
About Litmus Automation
Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include more than 10 Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the company's path to market. For more information, visit www.litmusautomation.com.
