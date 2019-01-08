InControl Medical Introduces Attain at CES 2019: The Most Effective, Non-Invasive Option Available for the Treatment of Urinary and/or Fecal Incontinence in Men and Women in a Single, At-Home Device

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019 04:51 PM EST
InControl Medical is proud to announce that Attain, the most advanced over-the-counter device available to treat male and female incontinence and the logical first choice for treatment, will be shown at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES, January 8-11, Las Vegas Sands, Halls A-D - 43569).
According to Herschel “Buzz” Peddicord, InControl’s founder and CEO, “This revolutionary medical device is designed to help treat the approximately 87 million people in the U.S. suffering with stress, urge, or mixed urinary incontinence, and/or bowel incontinence. Attain provides muscle stimulation, visual biofeedback, and a guided exercise program to solve incontinence at the source — the muscle level. Attain’s regular self-treatment program, in the privacy of one’s home, eliminates the need for pads, meds, surgery or diapers.”
Numerous scientific studies and clinical reviews have found pelvic floor electrical stimulation to be both safe and effective for treating stress, urge, and mixed urinary and fecal incontinence. Attain combines the proven methods of electrical muscle stimulation with visual biofeedback, which studies have shown is more effective than biofeedback alone.
- Muscle Stimulation: Attain delivers stimulation at specific frequencies in an alternating manner to increase pelvic floor muscle strength, calming the detrusor muscle. Attain elicits a full, deep muscle contraction of the pelvic floor, providing neuromuscular re-training.
- Visual Biofeedback: Attain provides a lighted biofeedback graph, which encourages users to contract their pelvic floor muscles slowly, maintain the lights, and then release at the end of the contraction timer. Visual cues are provided to guide the user through a series of variable timed, volitional contractions along with a relaxation phase similar to a physical therapy session.
- Customizable Probe: When inflated to “comfortably snug,” the Attain stimulation contacts are in full contact with the vaginal or rectal wall, ensuring a deep muscle contraction and comfortable, effective delivery of stimulation. The probe provides active resistance for pelvic floor muscles to contract against, resulting in a full muscle contraction, and it repositions musculature into a resting position between contractions, avoiding concerns for tonic contraction.
“We’ve been treating incontinence in women since 2012 with FDA-cleared InTone, Apex, and ApexM,” adds Peddicord. “These products help women strengthen pelvic floor muscles that have weakened or lost tone due to aging or post-partum, often leading to bladder leakage, pelvic organ prolapse, and difficulty or inability to orgasm. Because ApexM has been so successful in treating urinary incontinence in more than 100,000 women, with exceptional results, we are proud to now offer Attain, a more compact OTC device with additional features, that works to treat all types of incontinence for both men and women.”
FDA clearance for Attain is currently pending.
InControl representatives will be available at the company’s booth for interviews and to explain how Attain works and what makes it the most advanced device of its kind.
InControl Medical, LLC is a pelvic health company focusing on urinary and fecal incontinence. The company’s philosophy is that a first-line treatment should focus on improving the strength and support of the pelvic floor – and thus restore continence naturally. Having sold in excess of 100,000 pelvic floor devices, InControl Medical is so confident in the effectiveness of its products, the company offers a Performance Guarantee.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006087/en/
