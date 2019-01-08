BARE International Honored as "2019 Elite Company" from Mystery Shopping Professionals Association

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 08, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bare International is honored to be a five time recipient of Elite company status, as designated by MSPA Americas.
MSPA Americas (MSPA) is the trade association representing the customer experience industry, established to provide timely, actionable and impactful resources for shaping the future of business communities. The MSPA Elite program is an awards program designed to recognize the leading companies who are shouldering the advancement of the customer experience industry.
Mike Bare, President, Jason Bare, Global Vice President, and Guy Caron, Vice President of the Americas were in attendance to accept the award at the Annual CXE3 Event in Cleveland, Ohio.
"We are always creating new, innovative ways to help our clients succeed," says Mike. "Change is constant, and we pride ourselves on being able to adapt, grow and lead the way into the future."
"Innovation, excellence, and passion are the pillars on which we base our business upon," adds Guy.
New services offerings were introduced throughout 2018, allowing BARE to provide insights for companies that better reflected the current climate of urgency and the importance of online reputation.
"This past year, we focused on providing services that gathered the kind of data our client partners needed in order to make forward-thinking decisions," Guy continues. "One of the most popular services was Online Reputation Monitoring which allows our client partners to view over 200 review platforms, live, in one dashboard."
The demand for other BARE International service offerings, including Voice of Customer Video Insights and Digital Customer Journey Mapping, has only increased with the need to reach customers on a more personalized level, and more quickly and frequently.
"For over 30 years we've been committed to providing the best insights to our client partners," says Jason. "We continue to do that by leading the development of the customer experience research industry, and we're honored and able to do so as an active member of the MSPA."
About BARE International
BARE International sets the industry standard as the largest independent provider of customer experience research, data, and analytics for companies worldwide. Founded in 1987, BARE International is a family-owned business with global capabilities. BARE is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Fairfax, Virginia with ten offices around the world. On any given day, BARE International is doing business for clients in more than 150 countries, completing more than 50,000 evaluations/audits each month. To learn more about BARE International's customer experience research services and their dedicated field force of evaluators, visit http://www.bareinternational.com
SOURCE BARE International
