Epic Hair Designs Moves to Zenoti for Advanced Analytics Capabilities

|January 8, 2019 05:00 PM EST
BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epic Hair Designs, Australia's leading luxury salon chain, has switched to Zenoti, citing the software's advanced analytics capabilities.
Founded in 2008 by Brendon Mann, the company offers luxury salon services ranging from cuts and colour to blowouts and keratin smoothing.
Epic Hair Designs now operates 14 locations in Brisbane. As the company has grown, their previous software solution no longer kept pace with their business needs.
"Our previous software solution wasn't getting upgraded to align with the changing customer preferences and business needs. Zenoti provides a scalable, cloud-based software solution that is constantly upgraded and enhanced. This ensures Epic Hair Designs has continuous access to industry-leading innovations."
A key factor in Epic Hair Designs' decision to move to Zenoti is the software's comprehensive analytics capabilities. With Zenoti Analytics, Epic Hair Designs can surface insights that drive business results, and can easily access data by the center or across the organization in real time. Zenoti Analytics provides custom reports and dashboards and offers predictive analytics capabilities to forecast future business performance.
Zenoti will also improve the customer experience with the use of digital forms and 2-way SMS. Zenoti's digital forms will allow Epic Hair Designs to go paperless and deliver a hassle-free guest experience with digital consultation forms and colour treatment forms.
Besides analytics and digital forms, Epic Hair Designs will also leverage Zenoti's marketing capabilities for achieving higher marketing ROI.
"We're thrilled to partner with Epic Hair Designs to provide the technology foundation they need to take their business to the next level," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti.
ABOUT EPIC HAIR DESIGNS
Epic Hair Designs is a luxury salon chain founded by Brendon Mann in 2008. The company offers services ranging from cuts and colour to blowouts and keratin smoothing across 14 locations in Brisbane.
To learn more about Epic Hair Designs, please visit https://epichairdesigns.com.au.
ABOUT ZENOTI
Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.
Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in over 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.
To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.
