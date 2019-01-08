Global Dual SIM Smartphones Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dual SIM Smartphones in Thousand Units.

Â The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Â Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players

- Â Asustek Computer Inc.

- BBK Electronics Corp.

- Coolpad

- Gâ€™Five International Ltd.

- Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd.

- HTC Corporation



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Mobile Communications Sector: An Introductory Prelude

Smartphone Stirs the Dynamics in the World Communications Sector

Table 1: Global Smartphones Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Mobile Users) for Major Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Smartphone Adoption Rate (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dual SIM Smartphones: The Power of Two Smartphones in One Device

Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for Dual SIM Smartphones

Developing Countries Continue to Dominate Global Sales & Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Developing Countries with High Prepaid Penetration Witness Strong Market Adoption

China: The Leading Smartphones Market Dominate Global Dual SIM Smartphone Sales

India: The Fastest Growing Dual SIM Smartphone Market in the World

Table 4: World Dual SIM Smartphones Market (2018E & 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for China, India and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Dual SIM Smartphones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume) for 2016-2024: India, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan, India, and China), Europe, Japan, US, China, Latin America, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Amid Rising Popularity of Mobile Devices Offering Enhanced Portability & Flexibility

Consumer Interest for More than One SIM Builds Momentum for Dual SIM Devices

Key Facts Reflecting Rising Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones

Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth

Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones from Leading Mobile Vendors Drives Momentum

Select Innovative & Technically Advanced Dual SIM Smartphones: Model Name, Company Name, and Noteworthy Features

Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Device Landscape Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Dual SIM Smartphones

Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks

Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies

Table 6: Global Broadband Market by Technology (2014, 2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Projected Number of Broadband Subscriptions for HSPA Family, EV-DO Family, TD-SCDMA, LTE and WiMAX (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data

Table 7: World Internet Penetration (as a % of Population) by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Internet Users by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Region/Country (2017 & 2022P): Breakdown of Monthly Data Volumes (in Terabytes) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Social Networking on the Move

Table 12: Breakdown of Monthly Active Users (in Million) for Select Social Media Platforms (Q1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Average Time Spent (in Minutes/Day) on Social Media for Select Countries (Q1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Proliferation of Wireless Gaming

Growing Enterprise Mobility and the BYOD Culture

Table 14: Growing Mobile Worker Population Strengthens the Business Case for Smartphones: Breakdown of Global Mobile Worker Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Significant Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets Steers BYOD as Mainstream Strategy: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Android OS Crafts Stellar Momentum in Dual SIM Smartphone Vertical

Latest Android OS Versions Enhance Device Functionality

Replacement Sales Spur Demand

Dual SIM Smartphones as Entertainment Devices Heralds the Advent of Dual SIM â€˜Phabletsâ€™

Value-Added Services Elevate Scope & Span of Dual SIM Smartphones

E-Marketing Channels Emerge Into a Major Retailing Avenue

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Table 16: World Population (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group - Below 15 Years, 15-64 Years, and Above

Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: 15-64 Year Population as a Percentage of Total Population in Select Countries (2013)

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Table 18: World Population: Percentage Breakdown by Urban and Rural Population for Years 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 20: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Issues & Challenges Curtailing Market Prospects for Dual SIM Smartphones

Triple SIM Smartphones

Technical Widgets for Converting Single SIM Phones to Dual SIM

Onoff App and SIM Card Adapters

e-SIM Cards

Fake Devices

Table 21: World Mobile Handset Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales in Primary & Secondary Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Dual SIM Smartphone Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales of Legitimate Handsets & Fake/Counterfeit Handsets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





Dual SIM Smartphones Market: Highly Fragmented

Samsung Along with Chinese & Indian Brands Dominate the Market

Popularity of Dual SIM Smartphones Heightens Competition for Service Providers

Telecom Majors: A Major Bottleneck for Dual SIM Adoption in Developed Markets

Focus on Select Global Players

Asustek Computer, Inc. (Taiwan)

BBK Electronics Corp. (China)

OPPO Electronics Corp. (China)

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Coolpad (Cayman Islands)

G'Five International Ltd. (China)

Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Lenovo (China)

Motorola Mobility LLC (USA)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Meizu Telecom Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Micromax Informatics Ltd. (India)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Sony Mobile Communications, Inc. (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. (China)

Xiaomi (China)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Product Launches

Vivo India launches Vivo V9 Pro Smartphone

Apple Introduces iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

Xiaomi Rolls Out Redmi 6 Series Smartphone in India

Sony to Launch Sony Xperia XZ3 Premium Dual SIM Android Smartphone

Kobian Introduces Mercury magiQ

BLU Products Unveils BLU VIVO XI+ and VIVO XI

Xiaomi Unveils Mi A2 Android One Smartphone in India

Huawei Launches Nova 3 and Nova 3i Mid-Range Flagship Smartphones

Motorola Launches G6 Series Smartphones in Brazil

Oppo Introduces Oppo A5 Smartphone in China

Meizu Launches Entry-Level Meizu 6T Smartphone in China

Micromax Introduces Bharat Go Smartphone with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

MOTOROLA Introduces Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play Smartphones

Coolpad Rolls Out Cool 2 Smartphone

Gionee to Launch New Smartphones in India

Vivo Launches Vivo Y53i Smartphone

Huawei to Introduce Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite in India

Lenovo Unveils S5, K5 and K5 Play Smartphones in China

Samsung Introduces Galaxy A8+ Smartphone

OPPO Unveils F3 Plus Selfie Expert Smartphone

Ziox Mobiles Introduces Dual-SIM Duopix R1 Smartphone

Vivo Introduces Selfie-Focused Vivo V7+

VAIO Introduces VAIO Phone A Android Smartphone

Vertu Unveils Constellation Android Flagship Smartphone

Bharti Airtel and Celkon Roll Out Celkon Smart 4G Low-End 4G Smartphone

Bharti Airtel and Karbonn Mobiles Introduce Karbonn A40 Indian

Recent Industry Activity

Google Acquires HTCâ€™s Smartphone R&D Division

ZTE Receives US FCC Approval for ZTE Blade V9 Vita

LG Electronics Breaks Ground for North American Headquarters in New Jersey

TCL to Divest Stake in TCL Communication Technology





Table 23: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Smartphone Usage Patterns Improve Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: US Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 28: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Canadian Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Key Trends & Drivers

Smartphones Market in Japan: A Macro Perspective

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Japanese Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Dual SIM Smartphones Witness Growth amidst Declining Mobile Phone Shipments

Android Outperforms other OS Platforms

Dual SIM Handsets High on Demand in Russian Market

Dual SIM Handsets Popular among German Migrants

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Most Important Market for Dual SIM Smartphones

Asian Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Market by Type (2012 & 2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Mobile Phone Shipments for Feature Phones and Smartphones (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China and India: Leading Dual SIM Smartphones Markets in the World

Countries with the Large Young Population Remain Key Market Drivers

Table 35: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2013): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-

Years, 15-44 Years, 45-64 Years, and 65+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Dual SIM Smartphones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China: Worldâ€™s Largest Dual SIM Smartphones Market

Table 39: Chinese Mobile Handsets Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Dual SIM and Single SIM Handsets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Android Remains the Most Popular OS Platform in China

Screen Size Promotes Adoption of Dual SIM Phablets

Cost-Effectiveness Remains Key to Success

Local Vendors Dominate the Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Chinese Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 42: Indian Mobile Handset Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Single SIM and Dual SIM Handsets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Indian Dual SIM Handset Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Dual SIM Handset Ownership by Occupation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India: Fastest Growing Dual SIM Smartphones Market in the World

Android Platform: Leads the OS Race in India

The Cost Factor & Value for Money Factor: Vital for Success in the Marketplace

User-Friendliness: An Important Requirement

Local Players Focus on Filling the Dual SIM Gap, Stirs-Up the Budget Segment

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Indian Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Markets

Pakistan

Nepal

Philippines

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Robust Demand for Low-Cost Smartphones and Dual SIMs Phones Drive Market Growth

Nigeria: A Potential Laden Market in the Region

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 50: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Latin American Historic Review for Dual SIM Smartphones Market with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





